Asia region struggles with outflows after Trump win

Reuters, HONG KONG

There is much uncertainty in Asia over what US president-elect Donald Trump will do when he takes office next year, but markets seem sure of two things — his policies will be inflationary, and there are unlikely to be any big winners in the trade-driven region.

US Department of the Treasury bond yields have surged to their highest levels since January on expectations that Trump’s spending promises will push US inflation higher and emerging Asian currencies have fallen, partly because uncertainty always prompts a flight to safer assets, but also because Trump’s campaign rhetoric has stoked fears of a more protectionist trade environment.

In Asian trading, South Korea’s won and Indonesia’s rupiah led a gauge of emerging-market currencies to its worst three-day rout since 2013.

The won sank 1.2 percent, the rupiah fell 1.1 percent, India’s rupee fell 0.7 percent and the Philippine peso slid 0.6 percent.

In Taipei trading, the New Taiwan dollar closed NT$0.212, or 0.67 percent, lower at NT$31.801 against the greenback.

“As the global opportunity cost of capital rises alongside Treasury yields, and as the [US] dollar surges simultaneously, investors once again will fear another exodus of capital from emerging markets,” Citigroup Inc analysts said in a report.

Rising interest rates on US debt would erode the relative appeal of higher-yielding debt in Asian countries, causing an outflow of capital.

If the US Federal Reserve raises rates faster than had been expected, it would drain the cheap funding that has kept emerging markets flush with cash.

For example, the yield gap between 10-year US debt and a simple average of the three highest yielding countries in Asia — India, China and Indonesia — has narrowed by 41 basis points to 350 basis points in just two days.

Taiwan and Indonesia have seen the biggest capital inflows so far this year, at more than US$10 billion each, Credit Suisse Group AG economists said, which makes them most vulnerable to a rapid reversal.

Beyond the immediate market impact, there is another risk overshadowing much of Asia: How will Trump keep his campaign promises to rework trade deals and punish countries such as China?

Additional reporting by Bloomberg, AFP and CNA