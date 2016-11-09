NPC’s barring HK lawmakers might vex Taiwanese

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

Political observers said Taiwanese are less likely to support China’s “one country, two systems” model following a ruling by China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) on Monday to bar two Hong Kong pro-independence lawmakers from taking office.

The NPC’s decision came after Yau Wai-ching (游蕙禎), 25, and Sixtus “Baggio” Leung (梁頌恆), 30, last month pledged allegiance to the “Hong Kong nation” and displayed a banner declaring “Hong Kong is not China” as they took the oath of office for the Legislative Council.

The NPC ruled that lawmakers must swear allegiance to Hong Kong as part of China and that they would be disqualified if they changed the wording of the oath of office or if they failed to take it in a sincere and solemn manner.

Stripping Yau and Leung of their seats is tantamount to undermining the foundation of public will, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology associate research fellow Wu Jieh-min (吳介民) said.

By doing so Beijing has effectively killed off the “one country, two systems” framework, Wu said.

Monday’s ruling means the sole mechanism through which Hong Kongers could express their will has crumbled, Wu said, adding that the current state of affairs has forced Hong Kongers to awaken to the fact that “one country, two systems” is too weak to withstand even a single blow.

Protests in the territory are calling for a new “political contract” between Hong Kong and China, whether based on independence or self-determination for Hong Kong, Wu said.

Tung Li-wen (董立文), a member of the Taipei-based Taiwan Thinktank, said the congress’ interpretation of the Basic Law was “unyielding,” adding that changes to rules governing oath-taking by Hong Kong legislators are simply “using the current situation as a pretext to make a fuss.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has been aggressive in his policies toward Hong Kong and his approach would affect Taiwanese sentiment toward the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Tung added.

Tung said that Xi would be held responsible for the incident, although it was NPC Standing Committee Chairman Zhang Dejiang (張德江), who also heads the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, who proposed having the NPC issue an interpretation of the regulations on legislative oaths.

Tung said there is a certain amount of flexibility in the law under China’s “one country, two systems” model for Hong Kong, but the NPC’s involvement is simply “bringing trouble upon oneself.”

There is no need to antagonize popular will in Hong Kong at the first line of protest, Tung said.

A popular expression in Taiwan is “today Hong Kong, tomorrow Taiwan,” Tung said, adding: “Taiwanese will certainly not warm to China when they see Beijing acting so strictly toward Hong Kong.”

The NPC’s ruling reflects a power struggle inside the CCP, National Taiwan Normal University political science professor Fan Shih-ping (范世平) said.

Revoking lawmaker status would cause a backlash, he said.

Hong Kong’s Sing Pao Daily in September published numerous articles critical of Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (梁振英) and Hong Kong Liaison Office Director Zhang Xiaoming (張曉明), as well as printing a front page story that accused Zhang Dejiang of “bringing disorder to Hong Kong” by misunderstanding popular sentiment.

Some analysts accused Xi and his supporters of being behind the articles and said they represented a factional dispute within the CCP.