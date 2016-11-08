Beijing bars two HK lawmakers from taking seats

Reuters, HONG KONG and BEIJING

China’s National People’s Congress (NPR) yesterday passed a ruling that effectively bars two elected Hong Kong pro-independence politicians from taking office, Beijing’s most direct intervention in the territory’s legal and political system since the 1997 handover.

The rare move by Beijing came after Yau Wai-ching (游蕙禎), 25, and Sixtus “Baggio” Leung (梁頌恆), 30, pledged allegiance to the “Hong Kong nation” and displayed a banner declaring “Hong Kong is not China” during a swearing-in ceremony for the Legislative Council (LegCo) on Oct. 12.

The NPC in Beijing ruled that lawmakers must swear allegiance to Hong Kong as part of China and that candidates would be disqualified if they changed the wording of their oath of office or if they failed to take it in a sincere and solemn manner.

The prospect of the ruling sparked protests on Sunday in the territory and it is now on high alert for any repeat of Sunday’s clashes.

Members of the territory’s legal profession are planning a rare silent march tonight amid pressure for them to take even stronger action.

The protests on Sunday night were reminiscent of pro-democracy protests in late 2014 that paralyzed parts of the territory.

“This incident shows us the Basic Law is a handicapped legal document and the so-called mini-constitution can be amended and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party at will,” said Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), 20, one of the leaders of the 2014 protests.

Foreign diplomats were watching closely, stressing the importance of the rule of the law to the territory’s international reputation.

While the controversial decision effectively bars the two pro-independence Hong Kong politicians from being sworn in, a court in the territory must still rule on the case in a judicial review, taking Beijing’s decision into consideration.

“The nature of Hong Kong independence is to split the country. It seriously violates the ‘one country, two systems’ policy,” said Li Fei (李飛), chairman of the NPC’s Basic Law Committee. “The central government is highly concerned about the grave dangers the Hong Kong independence forces bring to the country and to Hong Kong.”

Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (梁振英) said his government would fully implement China’s interpretation.

However, Legislative Council President Andrew Leung (梁君彥) said the Hong Kong judicial review needed to be completed before confirming if the pair were disqualified.

Simon Young, a professor at Hong Kong University’s law school, said he was still evaluating the ruling, but it did seem to bar Leung and Yau from taking office.

“I do worry we are only going to see more interpretations and attempts by the NPC to flesh out local laws, if they really want to stop the separatists,” Young said.