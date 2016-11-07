Trump hustled off stage at rally

Reuters, RENO, Nevada, and PHILADELPHIA

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump was on Saturday night rushed off stage by security agents at a rally in Reno, Nevada, after a false alarm as someone in the crowd shouted “gun” during scuffles with a man who held up a “Republicans against Trump” sign.

The incident occurred as Trump and Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton crisscrossed the US in a late push to win over undecided voters and make sure supporters turn out enthusiastically on election day.

Two security agents seized Trump by the shoulders and hustled him backstage as police officers swarmed over a man in the front of the crowd and held him down and searched him before escorting him away with his hands behind his back.

Trump, seemingly unruffled, returned to the stage and continued his speech after a short time, saying: “Nobody said it was going to be easy for us,” and “We will never be stopped.”

After being released, the man who was apprehended told CBS News Reno affiliate KTVN-2 that he was a Republican supporter who attended the rally to express his opposition to Trump.

“I came here with this sign expecting boos ... but it was just a sign,” Austyn Crites said.

Crites said when he took it out, the crowd began to attack him, choking and beating him before “someone yelled about a gun.”

After being held for a few hours’ questioning and security and background checks, Crites said he was released, and that the police “did their job.”

Crites said he wanted to contrast US President Barack Obama’s reaction to a protester during a rally a few days ago, in which he urged the crowd to respect the protester, with Trump’s, saying he wanted “people to understand” the difference.

“I have nothing against Trump supporters,” Crites said. “We are all registered Republicans and support many of the same candidates for local offices. I have serious concern against Trump.”

The US Secret Service confirmed that the incident erupted when an unidentified individual in front of the stage shouted “gun.”

“Secret Service agents and Reno Police Officers immediately apprehended the subject. Upon a thorough search of the subject and the surrounding area, no weapon was found,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The incident began when Trump noticed what he considered a heckler. Seconds later people near the stage began pointing at someone in the crowd near the front and agents took Trump away.

In a statement, Trump thanked the Secret Service, Reno and Nevada law enforcement for “their fast and professional response.”

Meantime, in Philadelphia, pop singer Katy Perry performed at a Clinton rally, the latest in a string of celebrity appearances aimed at getting out the vote among millennials.

“When your kids and grandkids ask you what you did in 2016, when it was all on the line, I want you be able to say you voted for a better, stronger, America,” Clinton said.

Opinion polls show Clinton still holds advantages in states that could be critical in deciding the election. However, her lead has narrowed after a revelation a week ago that the FBI was looking into a new trove of e-mails as part of its probe into her handling of classified information while she was US secretary of state.

A McClatchy-Marist opinion poll released on Saturday showed Clinton leading by 1 percentage point compared with 6 percentage points in September.