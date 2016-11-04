High Court rules parliament must vote on Brexit

AFP, LONDON

The High Court in London yesterday ruled that the British government alone cannot start the process of leaving the EU, but requires the approval of parliament, in a landmark judgement that could delay Brexit.

Three senior judges said British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government does not have the power itself to trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon treaty, the formal notification of Britain’s intention to leave the bloc.

“We hold that the Secretary of State does not have power under the Crown’s prerogative to give notice pursuant to Article 50 ... for the United Kingdom to withdraw from the European Union,” the judgement said.

Downing Street said it was “disappointed” at the decision and would appeal, with the case now expected to be heard in the Supreme Court early next month.

“The country voted to leave the European Union in a referendum approved by [an] act of parliament and the government is determined to respect the result of the referendum. We will appeal this judgement,” a spokesman said.

Most members of the House of Commons wanted Britain to stay in the EU in the June referendum and there is speculation they could push for a softer break with the bloc or even try to prevent it altogether.

The British pound rallied against the US dollar and euro after the High Court ruling, jumping above US$1.24 after weeks of tumbling to multi-year lows against its main counterparts.

May announced last month that she intends to trigger Article 50 by the end of March, a move welcomed by EU leaders, who are pressing for a swift divorce to limit uncertainty over the future of Britain and the rest of the EU.

However, the timetable might be derailed by the case, which challenged her right to use “historic prerogative powers” — a type of executive privilege — to make that decision.

Article 50 notification begins a two-year countdown to withdrawal and lawmakers are now likely to demand more information — and more of a say — on the government’s negotiating strategy before giving their approval.

May previously accused those behind the legal challenge of seeking to frustrate the Brexit process.

“They’re trying to kill it by delaying it,” she said.

However, the claimants — including an expatriate living in France, a hairdresser and a fund manager — argued that Britain was taken into the EU by parliament and only parliament can make the decision to leave.

“I am grateful to the court for the result, this is a victory for parliamentary democracy,” expat Grahame Pigney told reporters outside the court.

Pigney, who has used crowdfunding to mount his “People’s Challenge,” condemned the prime minister for her “unwarranted and irresponsible attack” on the case.

“I now hope everyone will respect the court decision,” he said.

However, Nigel Farage, the interim leader of the UK Independence Party who led the campaign for Brexit, warned there would be public outrage if the referendum result was not implemented.

“I worry that a betrayal may be near at hand,” Farage said. “I now fear that every attempt will be made to block or delay the triggering of Article 50. If this is so, they have no idea of the level of public anger they will provoke.”

The case was heard by England’s two top judges — Lord Chief Justice John Thomas and Master of the Rolls Terence Etherton — as well as Philip Sales, an appeal court judge.