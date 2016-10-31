China lets Filipinos fish at Scarborough unmolested: Manila

AP, MANILA

Philippine aerial surveillance showed Chinese Coast Guard ships were still guarding a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, but they allowed Filipinos to fish “unmolested” for the first time in years, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana said yesterday.

The return of Philippine fishermen to Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which China effectively seized in 2012, and which is also claimed by Taiwan, was “a most welcome development,” because it brings back their key source of livelihood, Lorenzana said.

China granted access to the tiny, uninhabited shoal 123 nautical miles (228km) from the northern Philippines after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reached out to Beijing and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and other leaders this month.

After his China trip, Duterte announced without elaborating that Filipinos might be able to return to the shoal soon.

A Philippine Navy aircraft spotted at least four Chinese coast guard ships around the shoal during a surveillance flight over the weekend, Lorenzana said, adding that an earlier report by the Philippine Coast Guard that the Chinese had left the area was incorrect.

“Flybys of our planes reported Chinese coast guard ships are still there, but our fishermen were fishing unmolested,” Lorenzana told reporters.

Duterte made clear that the dispute over the shoal, which the Philippines calls Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag, was far from over.

He said he insisted in his talks with Chinese leaders that the shoal belonged to the Philippines, but that the Chinese also asserted their claim of ownership.

Since 2012, Chinese coast guard ships had driven Philippine fishermen away from the area, sometimes with the use of water cannons.

Farther south in the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島), China went on to construct seven artificial islands in recent years, despite protests from other claimants, including Taiwan, and the US, which insists on freedom of navigation in what it considers international waters.

The new development brought joy to the first Filipinos who ventured back to Scarborough in flotillas of small fishing boats.

“We’re happy that we were able to sail back there,” said Gil Bauya, who returned on Saturday with a huge catch of red snappers and other fish to Cato village in the northwestern Pangasinan Province.

“They just let us fish,” Bauya said, referring to three Chinese coast guard ships fishermen saw at the shoal from a distance. “We were waiting [to see] what they would do, but they didn’t do anything like deploying small rubber boats to chase us like they used to do.”

After three days of fishing, Bauya said they ran out of ice to preserve their catch and had to sail back home for the All Souls’ Day holiday.

Amid the festive air in Cato, where villagers helped them unload their bumper catch, Bauya said he and his crewmen plan to travel back to Scarborough in the coming week.

US Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday told reporters in Beijing that China’s withdrawal from Scarborough Shoal would be welcomed by Washington.