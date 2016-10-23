Cyberattacks knock out major sites via new DDoS method

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Cyberattacks on Friday pounded the underpinnings of the Internet, crippling Twitter, Netflix and other major Web sites with the help of once-dumb devices made “smart” with online connections.

Waves of attacks incapacitated a crucial piece of Internet infrastructure, hampering or blocking access to popular online venues.

“When I see something like this, I have to think state actor,” said Carbon Black national security strategist Eric O’Neill, a former “spy hunter” on the FBI counterintelligence force. “This is not some hacker sitting in his basement typing away on a keyboard.”

The attack was said to put a troubling new spin on an old hacker attack known as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), where millions of devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) took part in the cyberonslaught.

Armies of computers infected with malicious code are typically used in DDoS attacks intended to overwhelm targets with simultaneous online requests.

Hacker software referred to as Mirai that takes control of IoT devices was linked to the attack, with the broad range of devices making requests helping get past computer defenses.

“We are seeing attacks coming from a number of different locations,” said Dale Drew, chief security officer for Level 3 Communications, an Internet services company.

“We are seeing attacks coming from an Internet of Things botnet that we identified, called Mirai, also involved in this attack,” he said in a video posted online.

Large-scale cyberattacks that seem to yield trouble, but no apparent payoff, could be probing defenses to refine tactics for use on high-value targets such as utilities or transportation systems, O’Neill and other computer defense specialists said.

The attack could also have been meant as a message from a foreign power, cybersecurity analysts told reporters.

The onslaught commanded the attention of top US security agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“DHS and the FBI are aware and are investigating all potential causes” of the outages, a spokeswoman said.

The outages left Internet users unable to post messages, shop, watch videos and play games online for parts of the day.

Dynamic Network Services Inc, which manages Internet traffic, said at about 11am GMT that its infrastructure had been hit.

The initial attack was resolved within about two hours, but the company was hit with a second.