Floods kill at least 25 in Vietnam as typhoon advances

AFP, HANOI

Severe flooding in central Vietnam has killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes, officials said yesterday, as the country braced for further destruction with a typhoon barreling closer.

Images from flood-hit provinces showed houses almost completely submerged and people paddling down waterlogged streets following heavy rain that started last week.

Four people were still missing after the deluge, which has destroyed or damaged more than 240,000 homes in several central provinces since Friday last week, Vietnam’s natural disaster prevention office said on its Web site.

Nguyen Khac Vinh, a resident in the hardest-hit province of Quang Binh, said there was still no water for drinking and cooking at his house, which was totally flooded.

“The water came so quick... Our rice, chicken and ducks, our belongings were all swept away,” Vinh said, standing in knee-deep water in the streets of Kien Giang township.

State-run media reported that at least one local hydropower plant suddenly released water from its reservoir, which contributed to some of the destruction over the weekend.

The government said it was looking into whether the Ho Ho hydropower plant in Ha Tinh Province should have released the water without warning.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Sarika, which lashed the Philippines over the weekend, is expected to hit Vietnam tomorrow, with northern provinces on high alert.

Local forecasters said they expect Sarika to be the biggest storm of the season.

Authorities said they might issue evacuation orders and a ban on ships going to sea, according to reports.

Vietnam is hit every year by up to a dozen tropical storms or typhoons, which often cause widespread destruction along coastal regions.