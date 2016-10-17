US, S Korea say N Korean missile launch has failed

AP, SEOUL

South Korea and the US yesterday said that the latest missile launch by North Korea ended in a failure after the projectile reportedly exploded soon after liftoff.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the military believes the North unsuccessfully attempted to fire a mid-range Musudan missile.

It said the failed launch was made near an airport in the North’s North Pyongan Province.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said that the missile was believed to have exploded soon after liftoff. Yonhap cited no source for the information.

South Korea strongly condemns the launch because it violates UN Security Council resolutions that ban any ballistic activities by North Korea, the statement said.

The US military first reported the launch was attempted at 12:03pm on Saturday and that the missile did not pose a threat to North America. The launch brought harsh criticism from the US.

“We strongly condemn this and North Korea’s other recent missile tests, which violate UN Security Council resolutions explicitly prohibiting North Korea’s launches using ballistic missile technology,” Pentagon spokesman Commander Gary Ross said.

He said the US would raise concerns at the UN.

“Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, is ironclad,” Ross said. “We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation.”

Japan has expressed concern over the launches, and Japanese Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada yesterday said that she wants to work in cooperation with the US and South Korea to assure her country’s security.

North Korea has claimed breakthroughs in its goal of developing a long-range nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental US.

South Korean defense officials have said the North does not yet have such a weapon.

It is the latest in a series of moves by North Korea apparently aimed at displaying a show of force. As recently as last month, it fired three ballistic missiles off its east coast, timed to get the attention of world leaders, including US President Barack Obama, who were visiting the region for a series of summits.

The UN Security Council subsequently condemned those North Korean launches and threatened “further significant measures” if it refused to stop its nuclear and missile tests.

North Korea also conducted its fifth nuclear test last month and in all has launched more than 20 ballistic missiles this year, part of its program aimed at improving the delivery system for nuclear weapons.

North Korea successfully launched a Musudan missile in June after several failed attempts.

The Musudan has a range of 3,500km — enough to reach US military installations in Japan and Guam.

Obama has vowed to work with the UN to tighten sanctions against North Korea, but has also said that the US was open to dialogue if the North Korean government changes course.