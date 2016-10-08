Colombian president wins Nobel Prize for ongoing peace push

AFP, OSLO

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos yesterday won the Nobel Peace Prize for his “resolute” efforts to end more than five decades of war in his country, despite voters’ shock rejection of a historic peace deal.

The award came as a surprise after voters rejected the terms of a historic deal Santos reached last month with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) leader Timoleon “Timochenko” Jimenez after nearly four years of talks.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2016 to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos for his resolute efforts to bring the country’s more than 50-year-long civil war to an end,” committee chairwoman Kaci Kullmann Five said.

The deal, which was signed on Sept. 26, was supposed to be ratified following a referendum on Sunday, but in a shock development, voters shot down the agreement, leaving the country’s future hanging in the balance.

The announcement caught most Nobel watchers off-guard, with experts saying that the referendum had torpedoed Colombia’s chances of winning.

The committee said the aim was to encourage peace efforts in the war-torn country, which are now in “real danger” of collapse.

“We hope that it will encourage all good initiatives and all the parties who could make a difference in the peace process and give Colombia — finally — a peace after decades of war,” Kullman Five said.

The Colombia conflict has killed more than 260,000 people and left 45,000 missing over five decades, drawing in several leftist guerrilla groups, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.

The committee said the award was also “a tribute to the Colombian people” who had not given up hope of a just peace as well as to the families of the “countless victims” of the war.

The Norwegian Nobel committee has in the past awarded the prize to those involved in peace efforts which had yet to bear fruit, with the express aim of encouraging them.

FARC leaders have vowed they are committed to making peace, but it is unclear whether they will be able to sell a new deal to the rank and file.

The peace prize is a gold medal, a diploma and a check for 8 million kronor (US$932,000).