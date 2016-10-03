Home / Front Page
Three hurt as HK police shoots to stop knife attack

ARRESTED:The suspects and the victim were all of ‘South Asian’ origin, police said, adding that they shot four times as the first shot failed to stop the attackers

AFP, HONG KONG

Forensic officials take DNA swabs from a crime scene where police opened fire on knife-wielding men in the Yau Ma Tei District of Hong Kong yesterday.

Photo: AFP

Three people were injured yesterday after Hong Kong police fired shots to stop a knife attack on a man, in a rare case of violent street crime in one of Asia’s safest cities.

Police said those wounded were two assailants and the man being attacked, and that all three were of “South Asian” origin.

“Five to six ... men, with some carrying knives, were attacking another man,” Hong Kong police officer Ma Wai-hing told reporters at the scene of the incident in the territory’s commercial district of Yau Ma Tei.

No further details were given about the attack.

“After verbal warnings were ignored, four shots were fired. Two men were shot,” he said.

The pair were arrested and hospitalized with wounds to the forearm and waist.

They, along with the knife attack victim, are in a stable condition, Ma said.

Footage uploaded to the Web site of Chinese-language newspaper Apple Daily showed a uniformed officer pointing a gun at a group of men — some of whom were wielding knives over a man on the ground — before shots were fired.

The officer can be heard yelling “put down your weapon” in Cantonese.

Police said four shots were fired as the first shot was “ineffective” in stopping the attack.

A reporter at the scene said a road intersection was cordoned off around noon, with detectives gathering evidence and two fillet knives lying on the ground.

