Congress allows 9/11 lawsuits against Saudis

NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

The US Congress on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to override a veto by US President Barack Obama for the first time, passing into law a bill that would allow the families of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to sue Saudi Arabia for any role in the plot.

Democrats in large numbers joined with Republicans to deliver a remarkable rebuke to the president. The 97-1 vote in the Senate and the 348-77 vote in the House of Representatives displayed the enduring power of the Sept. 11 families in Washington and the diminishing influence of the Saudi government.

The new law, enacted over fierce objections from the White House, immediately alters the legal landscape. US courts could seize Saudi assets to pay for any judgement obtained by the Sept. 11 families, while Saudi officials have warned they might need to sell off hundreds of billions of US dollars in holdings in the US to avoid such an outcome.

The override comes at an already freighted moment in the US’ relations with the kingdom. The Saudi government has vigorously denied that it had any part in the attacks, and the commission investigating the plot found “no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded” al-Qaeda, the terror group that carried out the attacks.

However, the commission left open the possibility that some Saudi officials may have played roles.

Obama angrily denounced the outcome, saying lawmakers had been swayed to cast a political vote for legislation that set a “dangerous precedent” with implications they did not understand and never debated.

“I think it was a mistake, and I understand why it happened,” Obama said at a CNN town hall meeting with military personnel in Fort Lee, Virginia. “It’s an example of why sometimes, you have to do what’s hard, and frankly, I wish Congress here had done what’s hard. I didn’t expect it, because if you’re perceived as voting against 9/11 families right before an election, not surprisingly, that’s a hard vote for people to take, but it would have been the right thing to do.”

Within hours of their vote, nearly 30 senators signed a letter expressing some reservations about the potential consequences of the law, including the prospect that the US could face lawsuits in foreign courts “as a result of important military or intelligence activities.”

Only one senator, Harry Reid, a Democrat, sided with Obama.