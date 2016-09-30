US supports Taiwan joining global bodies: US official

Staff writer, with CNA

Washington values Taiwan’s ability to participate in international affairs, particularly in global bodies in which statehood is not a prerequisite, and believes Taiwan has a lot to offer the international community, a senior US Department of State official said on Tuesday.

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Daniel Russel made the comment at a congressional hearing on the US-South Korea-Japan trilateral relationship, after being asked by US Representative Steven Chabot whether Washington should include Taiwan in any discussions of the region’s security architecture.

“I’m a big fan of Taiwan,” Russel said. “Taiwan is a tremendous friend to the United States and a very important democracy in the Asia Pacific, and a great model for others.”

Taiwan is “a significant contributor to not only the economic wellbeing of the region, but also to safety, security, the humanitarian relief,” he said. “We admire and value Taiwan’s contributions.”

The US’ policy and approach to Taiwan is rooted in its “one China” policy, as informed by the three communiques between the US and China, and the Taiwan Relations Act, Russel said.

“We look for, and I personally engage on a regular basis, to create opportunities for serious consultation and cooperation with the national security representatives from Taiwan,” he said.

Chabot said he thought Taiwan is being left out of many organizations in which it should be involved.

This is because of bullying by the People’s Republic of China, which still considers Taiwan a breakaway province, he said.

Chabot said there seems to be a renewed movement on Capitol Hill for Taiwan to be allowed to join the UN.

It is embarrassing that Taiwan has to participate in the Olympics under the title “Chinese Taipei,” and Taiwan’s president, vice president, defense minister, foreign affairs minister and other top officials cannot visit Washington, Chabot said, advocating a change in that situation.

Russel said Taiwan’s security, democratic system and economic autonomy are higher priorities for him and the US than the issue of nomenclature.

The US is bound by and is faithful to its “one China” policy, which has been observed by eight successive US administrations, but it can consult, support and accord due respect and dignity to Taiwan, he said.

In related news, 16 of the nation’s diplomatic allies — including Palau and Paraguay — on Wednesday petitioned UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, either jointly or individually, to allow Taiwan to participate in UN specialized agencies and the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.