Allies voice support for Taiwan joining ICAO

Staff writer, with CNA

Several of the nation’s allies voiced their support for Taipei’s participation in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly, which began on Tuesday in Montreal, Canada.

Marshall Islands Minister of Transportation and Communications Michael Halferty said in a meeting with Taiwanese officials that it was unfortunate that Taiwan could not participate in the ICAO meeting.

“We hope that we can help Taiwan in certain areas be involved [in the assembly] this year,” Halferty said on the sidelines of the 39th triennial assembly. “In any way and any form we can, we will try to provide information to Taiwan to enhance civil aviation in Taiwan.”

Taiwan was not invited to the event, most likely because of objections from Beijing.

However, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) still sent a delegation to Montreal, the headquarters of ICAO, hoping to hold talks with Taiwan-friendly nations outside the venue.

Halferty said the Marshall Islands had a “sincere feeling” for Taiwan after its rejection from the ICAO assembly by China, and hoped that Taipei and Beijing would be able to resolve their differences.

Marshall Islands Director of Civil Aviation Stanley Myazoe said the assembly is discussing how to cut carbon emissions in the global aviation industry, and Taiwan should have been allowed to participate in the discussion of such a critical issue.

Solomon Islands Minister of Communication and Aviation Peter Shanel also supported Taiwan’s presence in the assembly, saying he wrote to the ICAO asking it to invite Taipei to the conference, but did not receive a response.

Shanel said that he firmly believed that Taiwan has made great contributions to the global aviation industry in terms of safety and security, and has always followed ICAO rules, which is why he was surprised when the assembly rejected Taiwan’s participation.

Taiwan needs to be treated fairly, and the aviation body should consider allowing Taiwan to participate in the next assembly, he said.

Salvadoran Civil Aviation Authority President Rene Roberto Lopez said his country also supported Taiwan’s presence in the assembly.

In 2013, Taiwan was represented at the 38th ICAO assembly by then-CAA director-general Shen Chi (沈啟), who was invited as a special guest of then-ICAO Council president Roberto Kobeh Gonzalez.

That marked Taipei’s first representation at the aviation assembly since losing its seat in the UN in 1971.

Cross-strait relations have cooled since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) came to power on May 20, and opposition from Beijing is widely believed to be the main reason behind the ICAO’s decision not to invite Taiwan this year.