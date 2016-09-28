Turbidity causes water supply interruption in Taipei

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

As the turbidity of Taipei’s water sources yesterday rose under the influence of heavy rain brought by Typhoon Megi, the Taipei Water Department said it has turned off water supplies to the greater Taipei area to prevent murky tap water from being supplied, affecting about 190,000 homes.

The department provides water to 3.94 million people in Taipei and parts of New Taipei City.

Taipei Water Department Commissioner Chen Chin-hsiang (陳錦祥) said that upstream turbidity levels of the Sindian River (新店溪), from which the department’s water purification plants tap water, underwent a surge due to unexpectedly heavy precipitation.

Upstream turbidity levels of the river were 1,800 nephelometric turbidity units (NTU) at 12:30pm yesterday, but soared past 12,000 NTU at 1:30pm and at one point reached 12,900 NTU, prompting the department to completely suspend the supply of water to Taipei, as well as New Taipei City’s Sanchong (三重), Jhonghe (中和), Yonghe (永和), Sindian (新店) and Sijhih (汐止) districts at 4pm.

Chen said that an estimated 190,000 households in areas closest to the end of water pipelines were affected by the suspension, including homes in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投), in the mountainous areas of Neihu District (內湖) and those in the Tianmu (天母) and Muzha (木柵) areas.

Sindian, Jhonghe, Yonghe and Sijhih residents were also among the first to be affected by the water stoppage, he said.

Homes that suffered water supply interruptions were mostly one-story buildings or buildings without water storage tanks, he said.

If heavy rainfall persists, people living in buildings with water storage tanks are expected to run out of tap water at between 4am and 4pm today, he said.