Bomb blast injures 29 in New York

NY Times News Service, NEW YORK

A powerful explosion caused by what authorities believe was a homemade bomb injured at least 29 people on a crowded sidewalk in the bustling Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on Saturday night, according to authorities who later found what they described as a second explosive device four blocks away.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called the explosion “an intentional act,” but initially said there was no connection to terrorism. However, he cautioned that authorities had just begun their investigation into the blast, which reverberated across a city scarred by terrorism and vigilant about attacks.

“Whatever the cause, New Yorkers will not be intimidated,” he said.

A grim De Blasio, speaking at a news conference at the scene, said “injuries are significant,” but he said, for the moment, none of them were life-threatening.

Many of the injuries were caused by shrapnel from the explosion, which witnesses said seemed to have come from a large sidewalk trash container.

The explosion shattered windows, damaged cars and sent crowds running from the scene.

“I heard a big boom,” said Luke McConnell, who was visiting from Colorado and had been headed toward a restaurant on West 27th Street. “I felt it, like a concussive wave, heading toward me.”

“Then there was a cloud of white smoke that came from the left side of 23rd Street near Sixth,” he said. “There was no fire, just smoke.”

Witnesses said they could feel the explosion from several blocks away.

A law enforcement official said investigators were trying to figure out who was behind the explosion and what the motivations might be.

“It likely came from an improvised device,” said one city official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. “We don’t understand the target or the significance of it. It’s by a pile of dumpsters on a random sidewalk.”

The second device, on West 27th Street, was described as resembling a pressure-cooker like the one used in the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, the official said.

The official said investigators “don’t have any suspects,” and are not questioning anyone.

The official said that video captured before the explosion shows a man crossing “the street in the direction of where the device was found.”

However, there was no video — yet — showing anyone clearly placing the device in the spot where it detonated.

Pressed on who might be responsible for the incident, police commissioner James O’Neill said there was no suspect in custody.

“We are still in the process of trying to figure that out,” he said.

The police commissioner said authorities had collected video of the explosion, but asked the public to hand over any video footage they might have, eyewitness accounts and tips.

The blast shattered windows in a five-story apartment building and sent debris into the street, a law enforcement official said.

The police commissioner said that residents along 23rd Street were being allowed back in their homes and that there was no need for mandatory evacuations.

Officials said the New York explosion was not connected to a blast that happened 11 hours before when an improvised device exploded in a trash can near the course of a charity race that was about to start in a small town on the Jersey Shore. That device went off at about 9:30am near the boardwalk in Seaside Park, New Jersey, Ocean County sheriff Michael Mastronardy said.