US military says airstrike killed IS propaganda chief

Reuters

The Pentagon on Friday said that a US-led coalition airstrike on Wednesday last week killed an Islamic State (IS) leader who oversaw the militant group’s propaganda.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement that the airstrike took place near Raqqa, Syria, and targeted and killed Wa’il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad, also known as Dr Wa’il.

Islamic State controls parts of Iraq and Syria and has broadcast its beheadings of journalists and aid workers over the past few years. The group has sympathizers in several countries who have carried out bombings and shootings of civilians.

The Pentagon said Wa’il was minister of information and prominent member of Islamic State’s senior Shura council, or leadership group.

A US Department of Defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Wa’il was targeted by the airstrike while he was on a motorcycle outside his house.

“Wa’il oversaw ISIL’s production of terrorist propaganda videos showing torture and executions,” Cook said in the statement, using an acronym for the group. “He was a close associate of Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, the ISIL spokesman and leader for plotting and inspiring external terror attacks.”

On Aug. 30, the Islamic State said al-Adnani was killed in a US airstrike in Syria, which was later confirmed by the Pentagon.

On Friday, the Pentagon said that US special forces personnel are accompanying Turkish and vetted Syrian opposition forces battling the IS in and around the area of the Syrian border near al-Rai and Jarablus, further east.