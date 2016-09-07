Manila scrambles to soothe tensions after Duterte flap

Reuters, VIENTIANE

Manila yesterday scrambled to defuse a row with the US and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, voicing regret for calling US President Barack Obama a “son of a bitch,” comments that prompted Washington to call off a bilateral meeting.

The tiff between the two allies overshadowed the opening of a summit of East and Southeast Asian nations in Laos.

It also soured Obama’s last swing as president through a region he has tried to make a focus of US foreign policy, a strategy widely seen as a response to China’s economic and military muscle-flexing.

He said in a speech as the summit got under way that his push to make the US a key player in Asia-Pacific was not some “passing fad.”

However, diplomats say strains with longtime ally the Philippines could compound Washington’s difficulties in forging a united front with its Southeast Asian partners on the geostrategic jostle with Beijing over the South China Sea.

Duterte has bristled repeatedly at criticism over his “war on drugs,” which has killed about 2,400 people since he took office two months ago, and on Monday said it would be “rude” for Obama to raise the question of human rights when they met.

Such a conversation, Duterte told reporters, would prompt him to curse at Obama, using a Filipino phrase putang ina, which can mean “son of a bitch” or “son of a whore.”

After Washington called off yesterday’s bilateral meeting between Obama and Duterte in response, the Philippines issued two statements expressing regret.

“President Duterte explained that the press reports that President Obama would ‘lecture’ him on extrajudicial killings led to his strong comments, which in turn elicited concern,” the Philippine government said in one statement.

“He regrets that his remarks to the press have caused much controversy,” it added. “He expressed his deep regard and affinity for President Obama and for the enduring partnership between our nations.”

The White House had earlier said Obama would not pull any punches on his concerns about human rights abuses in the Philippines when meeting Duterte.

Instead of the Duterte meeting, Obama held talks with South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

“We are going to work diligently together with the most recent UN sanctions,’’ Obama told reporters after meeting with Park. “We are going to work together to make sure we’re closing loopholes and make them even more effective.”

Obama said the latest round of ballistic missile launches were “provocations” that flouted international law and would only lead to further isolation.

A Philippine official who declined to be named said there would be no formal meeting rescheduled in Laos, but a short “pull-aside” conversation between the two presidents was still possible.

Obama late on Monday arrived in Vientiane for the first visit by a sitting US president to Laos, where he wants to begin to address the legacy of US bombing during the Vietnam War.

Yesterday, he announced that Washington would provide an additional US$90 million over the next three years to help Laos, heavily bombed during the Vietnam War, clear unexploded ordnance, which has killed or wounded more than 20,000 people.

Additinal reporting by AP