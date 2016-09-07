China warns HK activists not to back independence

AFP, HONG KONG

Beijing has warned new Hong Kong lawmakers not to back independence for the territory after young anti-China activists won seats for the first time in key weekend elections.

Sunday’s vote saw activists pushing for more autonomy from Beijing secure a crucial foothold in the territory’s Legislative Council, as fears grow that China is tightening its grip.

It was the first major poll since pro-democracy rallies in 2014 failed to win concessions on political reform from Beijing.

Some student protest leaders were among those winning seats in the landmark vote. Five candidates advocating independence or self-determination for Hong Kong are to sit in the 70-seat assembly.

In a statement late on Monday, China said that it would not tolerate any talk of independence “inside or outside” the legislature.

“We firmly oppose any activity relating to Hong Kong independence in any form, inside or outside the Legislative Council, and firmly support the Hong Kong government to impose punishment in accordance with the law,” state news agency Xinhua cited a spokesperson of China’s State Council Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office as saying.

The Hong Kong edition of the state-owned China Daily yesterday said that wins by activists could mean “separatist ideas” emerge in the council.

In a separate column in the newspaper, a China-based academic said there could be legal challenges to lawmakers advocating independence, citing a law under which a candidate or group of voters can lodge a petition against an elected member they believe is ineligible or has acted “illegally.”

Lawmakers will take up their seats on Oct. 1 and will have to swear an oath to uphold the Basic Law, which describes the territory as part of China.