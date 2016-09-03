Perng Fai-nan retains top-tier rank

Staff writer, with CNA

Central bank Governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) was named among the world’s top-tier central bankers by New York-based Global Finance Magazine, the only person in the global banking industry to hold that ranking for 13 consecutive years.

According to the latest “Central Banker Report Cards” released by Global Finance on Thursday, Perng retained a “Grade A” ranking on the basis of his efforts over the past year to control inflation, boost the economy, stabilize the foreign-exchange rate and manage interest rates.

The Central Banker Report Cards, which have been published annually since 1994, grade the central bank governors of about 75 nations and the EU on a scale from “A” to “F.”

Perng was among eight central bankers to be given an “A,” the others being Karnit Flug of Israel, Riad Salame of Lebanon, Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos of Paraguay, Julio Velarde Flores of Peru, Amando Tetangco Jr of the Philippines, Elvira Nabiullina of Russia and Mark Carney of the UK.

In the Global Finance report, US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen retained a “Grade A-minus” ranking for the second consecutive year, while European Central Bank President Mario Draghi dropped from “A” to “B-plus.”

People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan (周小川) received a “C” for the second consecutive year, while Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda got a “B” for the second time in row.

“Central bankers today are tackling unprecedented challenges from political upheavals and low commodity prices as well as employment rates that remain weak despite record-low interest rates,” Global Finance publisher and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo said in a statement.

“Wise monetary policy can mitigate the negative impacts of political and economic change, but requires stiff resolve to navigate competing interests and visions,” he said.

“As these scores demonstrate, some central bankers are more constrained by circumstance than others, while some have shown remarkable agility in driving policy,” he added.