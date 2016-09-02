Ministry defines ‘mandatory day off’ exceptions

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Labor yesterday announced a new interpretation of the “mandatory day off” regulation, allowing flexibility in applying a mandatory weekly day off after six working days for a range of special industries.

The draft interpretation of Article 36 of the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) states that the “seven days” during which a “mandatory day off” must be taken should “in principle” be interpreted as referring to any seven-day cycle, forbidding most people from working more than six consecutive days.

However, in certain cases the seven days can be interpreted as referring to “one week,” in theory allowing up to 12 consecutive days of work over two weeks book-ended with two “mandatory days off.”

Exceptions apply for the meat processing and transportation industries during national holidays, with the ministry citing public convenience.

Other exceptions apply to work that takes people far from home — such as at sea or in mountainous areas — as well as work abroad, for annual exams and for annual maintenance at power plants.

The ministry earlier this year abolished a 20-year-old interpretation, which treated “seven days” as “one week,” but abruptly delayed the application of new rules last month after bus companies nationwide announced massive reductions in their weekend and holiday schedules.

Feedback from the public is to be accepted for seven days before the new interpretation is finalized.