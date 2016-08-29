Caracas imprisons opposition leader, expels Ecuadorans

AFP, CARACAS

Venezuela on Saturday sent an opposition leader who was under house arrest back to jail and expelled a delegation of Ecuadoran lawmakers, amid rising political tension over a campaign to recall Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Former San Cristobal mayor Daniel Ceballos was abruptly taken from his home before dawn by members of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service, his wife said on Twitter, posting a video of their vehicles as they drove away.

The Ministry of Interior and Justice said the intelligence service had learned that Ceballos was allegedly getting ready to escape and “lead and coordinate violent acts around the country.”

Patricia de Ceballos said her husband was loaded into an ambulance, where he was shown an order transferring him to a prison in a distant state.

“The transfer of @Daniel_Ceballos to a prison constitutes one more link in a chain of human rights violations against prisoners of conscience,” his lawyer, Juan Carlos Gutierrez, said on Twitter.

Ceballos was the mayor of San Cristobal, a city in the state of Tachira near the border with Colombia, when he was arrested in March 2014, accused of inciting a nationwide wave of anti-government protests in which 43 people were killed.

He was moved to house arrest a year ago for medical reasons.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the expulsion of a group of Ecuadoran lawmakers who had met in Caracas with opposition leaders, accusing them of “destabilizing” activities.

Cynthia Viteri, a member of the Ecuadoran National Congress, said the group was intercepted on Friday by government intelligence personnel outside a military prison where Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is jailed.

“What we have lived through in #Venezuela was terrifying,” she said on Saturday, adding that the group had now arrived back home.

The incident comes amid rising political tensions as Maduro fends off pressure to hold a recall vote this year that could force him from office.

The opposition has called for a massive march in Caracas on Thursday to press its constitutionally sanctioned demand for the referendum.

Widespread food shortages, inflation topping 700 percent, a deep recession and rampant crime have all fueled calls for a change after 17 years of socialist rule under Maduro and his predecessor, late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.

Viteri, who arrived in Venezuela on Thursday, had met with opposition leaders in the Venezuelan National Assembly and members of the main opposition coalition.

She and her group were waiting outside the Ramo Verde military prison to meet with Lopez’s wife, Lilian Tintori, when they were picked up, Viteri said.

The agents took their passports and told them they were being “expelled,” she said.

The Ecuadoran Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Integration said that it was “concerned” about the incident and has asked the Venezuelan government for an explanation.

The Venezuelan foreign ministry said that Viteri’s group had “flagrantly” interfered in the country’s internal affairs.