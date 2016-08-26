Attack on American University in Kabul leaves 12 dead

Reuters, KABUL

Twelve people, including seven students, were killed in an attack on the American University in Kabul that sent hundreds of students fleeing in panic, police said yesterday, before the assault ended when two gunmen were shot dead.

The attack began at about 6:30pm on Wednesday with a large explosion that officials said was a car bomb followed by gunfire, as suspected militants moved into the complex, where foreign staff and pupils were working.

Elite Afghan forces surrounded the walled compound and eventually worked their way inside, according to a senior official from the Afghan Ministry of the Interior.

Sporadic gunfire could be heard through the night and, before dawn, police said the operation had concluded after they killed at least two attackers.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, in which Kabul police chief Abdul Rahman Rahimi said seven students, three policemen and two security guards were killed, the second incident involving the university this month.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called the assault “a cowardly attempt to hinder progress and development in Afghanistan.”

“Attacking educational institutions and public places and targeting civilians will not only fail to shake our determination, but will further strengthen it to fight and eradicate terror,” Ghani said in a statement.

Muslim militant groups, mainly the Afghan Taliban and a local offshoot of the Islamic State group, have claimed a string of bomb attacks aimed at destabilizing Afghanistan and toppling the Western-backed government of Ghani.

In a statement, the university said it was working with authorities to make sure everyone was accounted for.

“My No. 1 priority at this point is the safety and security of all faculty staff and students,” university president Mark English said.

Fraidoon Obaidi, chief of the Kabul police Criminal Investigation Department, told reporters that police had evacuated between 700 and 750 students from the university, which is popular with the children of Afghanistan’s elite.

Students recounted barricading themselves in classrooms or jumping from windows to escape.

“Many students jumped from the second floor, some broke their legs and some hurt their head trying to escape,” Abdullah Fahimi, a student who escaped, told reporters.