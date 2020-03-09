Italy is marking 500 years since the death of Renaissance master Raphael with a blockbuster exhibition whose preparations were marred by a row over a treasured portrait some feared was too fragile to move.
The show at Rome’s imposing Scuderie del Quirinale presidential palace includes 200 works by the prolific painter, designer and architect, a child prodigy who died aged only 37 in 1520.
Experts are deeply divided over a portrait of Pope Leo X with two cardinals belonging to the Uffizi Gallery of Florence, the Renaissance capital which lent a quarter of the works on display in Rome until June 2.
Photo: AP
Painted in burgundy reds and blood orange between 1518 and 1519, the stunning work caused a sensation at the time for its revolutionary group portraiture concept.
The Uffizi’s scientific committee decided that the 154 by 119 centimeter painting was too fragile to make the trip to Rome.
All four members of the committee resigned last week over a decision by the gallery’s German director Eike Schmidt to override their ruling and add the painting to the Rome show.
Photo: AP
In a letter published in the daily La Repubblica, the committee noted that the portrait was on a list of 24 “immovable” works the Uffizi had drawn up in December.
“Leo X’s painting was very important when he was in Rome,” Schmidt told reporters on Wednesday. “He was the Pope of peace. (This is) an identity work that had to be in the city of the popes — in Rome.”
The quarrel followed three years of gruelling work aimed at putting together a retrospective befitting a master who was part of a trinity of Renaissance greats along with Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci.
Photo: AP
The show will feature works from a hit parade of world-class museums: the Louvre in Paris, the National Gallery in London, the Prado in Madrid and Washington’s National Gallery.
Some of its most famous paintings include the Madonna of the Rose, painted in Raphael’s trademark pastel colors; the striking green and red Portrait of Pope Julius II; and the Portrait of Baldassare Castiglione, a pyramidal composition in elegant earth tones.
RED ROSE
Raphael was sent off with high honours at a grand funeral at the Vatican, and his remains rest in the Rome Pantheon. A red rose graces his grave year-round.
In addition to the Rome exhibit, the anniversary is also being marked with shows in Urbino, the walled city in central Italy where the master was born, and Milan.
His famous tapestries woven in Bruges and depicting events from the lives of saints Peter and Paul have been hung in the Sistine Chapel, their intended home from the start.
Despite his premature death, Raphael produced a vast amount of seminal work, much of it at the Vatican, whose museums include several rooms filled with his frescoes.
They are mesmerizing but unfinished, just hinting at his true genius.
Completed by Raphael’s students after his death and depicting the great philosophers in Athens — including a cheeky cameo of himself — they remain some of the Vatican’s most popular rooms.
Raphael left behind a “heritage of invaluable beauty,” Pope Francis said in January.
“As the artist’s genius knows how to harmoniously compose the materials, colors and sounds to be a part of a single work of art, so diplomacy calls on the state to build a world of justice and peace, which is the most beautiful picture we can admire,” the Argentine-born pontiff said.
The retrospective, proclaimed by the Uffizi director as the largest and most important ever dedicated to Raphael, is already breaking records.
Devotees from around the world have pre-ordered 70,000 tickets, despite Italy bearing the brunt of the new coronavirus scare in Europe.
It is fitting, “at a time like this, because Raphael died of an infection,” said Schmidt, citing the most widely-held theory about the painter’s sudden end.
A more romantic versions say that he died of overwork and the stress of a tumultuous love affair.
The Italian government is now mulling a series of new crowd control measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 disease, which has killed 107 people in Italy in two weeks.
Tainan, the nation’s political capital and its largest settlement between the mid-17th and late-19th centuries, is the most Taiwanese of cities. Yet even here, the political and human tsunami which hit Taiwan after World War II left marks which are still visible. Between late 1945 and the final few days of 1949, when Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) lost the Chinese Civil War that his Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had been waging against Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) communists, an estimated 2.2 million Chinese soldiers, officials and civilians were reassigned — or moved voluntarily, or fled in great haste — to the island. At this
A Vietnamese migrant fisherman squeezes into his tiny bunk, picks out a bed bug and shows it to Father Gioan Tran Van Thiet. Usually Tran would be thinking of how to get the workers out of these squalid and cramped boat cabins, for which they pay up to NT$5,000 a month in “lodging fees.” But he now has additional concerns with the outbreak of COVID-19. Tran, a Vietnamese priest who runs the Migrant Workers’ Concern Desk at St Christopher’s Church in Taipei, was in Yilan on Feb. 15 handing out face masks, jackets and sweaters to the migrant fishermen. He acknowledges,
March 2 to March 8 Pan Ying-san (潘英三) recalls seeing Chen Fu-chih’s (陳復志) body in front of the Chiayi Train Station. Chen had been dead for three days, but soldiers forbade his relatives from collecting his body, using the corpse as an example for those who dare oppose the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. Five days later on March 23, 1947, the troops executed 11 more people at the same spot. When Pan asked what they did, the troops told him, “these people are hoodlums and bad guys.” Pan didn’t think that his father Pan Mu-chih (潘木枝)
The general discourse on China’s future role in the world has begun to shift. What began as a hope that China would reform not just economically but subsequently politically, has evolved into an increasingly unmuted concern of Chinese dictatorship, repression, and influence abroad. Kai Strittmatter’s We Have Been Harmonised documents and analyses the Orwellian path China has taken since President Xi Jinping (習近平) took the reigns of the People’s Republic. It reads like a dossier, a revelation of conventional and unconventional tactics the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has used to condition and revise their vision of China. One most striking