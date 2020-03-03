Warhol’s world of fashion

By Simon Chilvers / The Guardian

“Artists aren’t supposed to dress up and I’ll never look right anyway,” Andy Warhol utters in Bob Colacello’s fantastic biographical Holy Terror book. It’s ironic, given that when anyone talks about men having a sartorial uniform, I always think of Warhol.

Specifically, the blazer, shirt, tie and jeans era. He often also had a plastic carrier bag in hand, with copies of his magazine Interview inside to give out to potential advertisers. Warhol was never not working. He was his art.

Warhol’s dedication to jeans is also something of a personal obsession; I recently bought three pairs of vintage Levi’s — his favorite denim brand. Arguably, one of the best denim-related stories is of Warhol keeping his Levi’s 501s on under his tuxedo suit — he was going to the White House for the first time — because the trousers were itchy. Then there is the picture of him skating in jeans and a blazer, or a roll neck with New Balance trainers, Basquiat in the foreground, topless and weight-training.

As Tate Modern is about to open a new Warhol show, attention to his style seems more pertinent than ever. During Milan men’s fashion week last month, I spotted a photograph of Warhol by Antonio Lopez in an exhibition at 10 Corso Como (on until April) in blazer, striped tie, clear-framed glasses and the infamous silvery grey wig.

He has also worn Comme des Garcons, had a shoe last named after him at Berluti and was photographed by Helmut Newton in 1974, lying down in a black leather trench. Most recently, Uniqlo has sold Warhol T-shirts and Saint Laurent are collaborating with Everlast on a boxing capsule collection inspired by Michael Halsband’s photographs of Warhol and Basquiat in Everlast.

Throughout his career, Warhol had a strong connection to fashion: as a young man in the 50s, he created illustrations for Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. Later he made friends with, and portraits of, designers including Diane von Furstenberg, Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace, Halston and Yves Saint Laurent. He hung out with legendary Vogue fashion editor Diana Vreeland, briefly managed cult band Velvet Underground, and was quick to understand the zeitgeist — see his support for newcomers such as Keith Haring and Basquiat.

Warhol was not, however, just a trailblazing artist; he was also a star with an image to match.

“He really understood the idea of having a public persona,” says Fiontan Moran, assistant curator at Tate Modern. “Pop art was made from familiar objects, it was accessible and a winning combination with his distinctive visual identity.”

Colacello, who worked at Interview for years and was among Warhol’s inner circle, says his 60s look of “silvery white wig, dark wraparound sunglasses, black turtleneck under black leather jacket, black boots and, yes, blue jeans — was calculated to create a cool, hip, rebellious, even a bit sinister image. And it succeeded,” Fiontan says.

By the time Colacello met him in 1970, only the jeans remained. The rest had been replaced with Oxford shirts, conservative ties, clear-framed glasses and cord jackets.

“The suit-jacket-and-jeans look became the Factory look, preppy and businesslike but more edgy than corporate,” he says. “We all found this combination comfortable because we could go from an uptown dinner party to a downtown loft party and fit in, while also being a bit different.”