Book review: We Have Been Harmonised

By Nigel Li / Contributing reporter

The general discourse on China’s future role in the world has begun to shift. What began as a hope that China would reform not just economically but subsequently politically, has evolved into an increasingly unmuted concern of Chinese dictatorship, repression, and influence abroad.

Kai Strittmatter’s We Have Been Harmonised documents and analyses the Orwellian path China has taken since President Xi Jinping (習近平) took the reigns of the People’s Republic. It reads like a dossier, a revelation of conventional and unconventional tactics the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has used to condition and revise their vision of China.

One most striking method was the use of the “Study (Xi) Strong Country” mobile app. The app enabled users to read state media, study Xi’s essays and speeches, send money to friends and take weekly quizzes on “Xi Jinping Thought” to gain points.

A Little Red Book 2.0. Strittmatter’s central argument is that China’s political system, since Mao Zedong (毛澤東), has changed little. Despite the efforts of Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) reforms — term limits for future leaders, opening up of civil society (albeit only until 1989) — China’s political progressivism has made significant regressions since Xi’s rulership. The CCP, while maintaining all its true colors, has thus used technology to enhance their rule and methods of repression.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) recognizes the power embedding technology can have in their ability to control the country; their methods both encourage and discourage “good behavior.”

“The Party doesn’t just use threats; it also buys the loyalty of university teachers,” Strittmatter writes.

Of two friends of his lecturing at a large Beijing university have “received 40,000 Yuan and the other 50,000” as a “maintaining stability bonus.”

Publication Notes We Have Been Harmonised By Kai Strittmatter 320 pages Old Street Publishing Paperback: UK



The desire for greater power over society is masked by the quest to “harmonize” Chinese society. Borrowing from Confucian rhetoric, Xi has made it his new “China Dream” that the country would be at one with itself — the people, docile and satisfied at the bottom, and the CCP at the top.

The title of the book is a reference to the new language that has developed in China to avoid censorship. When social media censors were blocking terms like “arrested” or “censored,” users who have been threatened by authorities and silenced would state that they have been “harmonized.”

This ‘utopian,’ rather dystopian, vision is made possible not just with the technologies available and being developed. Strittmatter recognizes this and spends the first few chapters of his book establishing the pre-existing methods and psychology that go behind how totalitarian states function and brainwash.

Strittmatter quotes Chinese writer and blogger Murong Xuecun (慕容雪村): “You don’t need to get involved in corruption, it gets involved in you. It follows you everywhere. No one stays clean.”

The CCP leaves all laws ambiguous and their fists ready to clamp down on anything that breathes. Its authority needs criminals to survive, it makes all of China’s people complicit of any crime.

But surely this is not sustainable — an alternative must be developed. In comes the Social Credit System. Your actions monitored and tracked. Every good decision made (defined by the CCP) is rewarded, while every wrong step (once again defined by the CCP) made is punished.