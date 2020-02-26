Like a natural woman

By Gwendolyn Smith / The Observer

Film and television makers have never been shy about the female form. Hollywood always valiantly ensures audiences know what its leading ladies look like in underwear, and often without, while television heaves with the bosoms of pretty ingenues in period drama. Alas, anyone with a brain will know these portrayals are far from representative of how women look and act in real life. Tired of the disconnect? Good news: today’s hottest screen hits are proving that you can discuss women’s bodies honestly, and without sexualizing them, too.

Take Portrait of a Lady on Fire, the scorching period drama from the French film-maker Celine Sciamma released on Feb. 21. Having already generated a buzz, and plenty of awards, in France, adoring reviews suggest that it’s set to do the same here. Sciamma won praise for her depiction of young women’s sexuality in 2014’s Girlhood — a punchy snapshot of teenage life in the Parisian banlieues. Now she has turned her hand to a tale of lesbian passion in 18th-century Brittany.

The film follows a painter, Marianne (Noemie Merlant), who must complete a portrait of a young noblewoman, Heloise (Adele Haenel), in secret: Heloise has previously refused to pose for portraits in an act of rebellion against her forthcoming arranged marriage.

The “female gaze” is a term used in recent years to describe art that subverts the ubiquitous male perspective. Like many buzzwords, it is often misapplied — but not so in the case of Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which is unmistakably made from a female vantage point and with a feminist sensibility. Indeed, its plot is a meta commentary on that fact: in order to paint Heloise secretly, Marianne has to memorize her features while posing as her walking companion — cue a slew of scenes involving a woman looking at another woman. Crucially, Heloise soon returns Marianne’s glances.

Their relationship provides a blueprint for what the female gaze should do in film-making, says Ginette Vincendeau, a professor of film studies at King’s College London. While warning that it’s simplistic to assume films by women will automatically be feminist, she says that Sciamma’s picture contains a good example of “the reciprocity of the female gaze” — or how it can counter the imbalance that is thought to corrupt the male gaze.

There’s more of an equal power relation between the person depicted and the person depicting, which is to me a feminist gesture,” she says.

Heloise and Marianne eventually work together on the portrait, a collaboration that Sciamma has said mirrors the film’s creative process. She and Haenel were until recently a couple; in an interview last week she insisted that the fictional dialogue between artist and subject reflects their “intellectual relationship” in real life.

So the film’s subject matter means it’s inevitably concerned with appearances. But it also offers a welcome study of the less superficial aspects of women’s bodies. At one point, Marianne wakes up in the night with agonising period pain. Meanwhile, a subplot involves Heloise’s maid, Sophie, who is pregnant but does not want to be. In one of the film’s most transfixing scenes, a local woman reaches up between Sophie’s legs to perform an abortion. As Vincendeau points out, these are heavily aestheticized portrayals rather than strictly “honest” ones, but nonetheless it’s refreshing to see women’s health (hardly a Hollywood trope) discussed on the big screen.