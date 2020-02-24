Victoria’s towns reopen after the bushfires

By Jeff Sparrow / The Guardian

At Christmas last year, Tourism Australia unleashed its “Matesong” advertising campaign, with Kylie Minogue and Adam Hills selling the serenity of the antipodes.

Within a week, the ad was overshadowed by the footage from Mallacoota Beach, where thousands of vacationers huddled by the water as encroaching flames turned the skies apocalyptic red.

The crisis coincided with peak holiday season, cutting off the revenue on which many towns relied. With bushfires (for the most part) extinguished, regional Victoria needs its tourists again.

But it’s not easy getting back to normal.

Within Australia, the crisis reinforced important safety messages. An entire generation learned to check Fire Danger Ratings on the Emergency Victoria Web site, to download the VicEmergency app and save the VicEmergency number, to read National Parks and Wildlife bulletins and other (still relevant) lessons.

Yet the experience also left some urbanites imagining the bush as either too dangerous or too devastated to visit.

We spoke to people in three different rural areas about the process of recovery — and why there’s never been a better time to explore regional Victoria.

EAST GIPPSLAND

“Most of what was lost was people’s houses. So, for individuals, it’s been absolutely devastating,” says Mallacoota resident Jodie York. “But the main infrastructure around the actual town center and all our services remain intact. All the businesses other than the abalone co-op remain active and very much in need of people to visit.”

After being evacuated on Dec. 30, York contemplated cancelling the Wild Harvest Seafood Festival, a showcase of local produce she’d scheduled for early April.

But she decided the event was now more important than ever, as the town fought to re-establish itself.

On social media, the Empty Esky campaign encourages city-dwellers to visit fire-affected towns to stock up on local produce.

But Mallacoota’s isolation can dissuade such weekend visitors. Hence the My Mallacoota Esky initiative of Vanessa Janns, launched on Feb. 16, that allows foodies to shop online for curated baskets of regional delights.

Janns lost one of her Airbnb properties to fire and saw a second severely damaged.

“I was pretty bummed about my business, but I could see that the other businesses in town were struggling, too. So this is just something to help their economies and keep them going.”

Janet Burton from Business and Tourism East Gippsland agrees that the locals could definitely do with a hand.

“For businesses in East Gippsland, they make money four months of the year, they lose money four months of the year and they break even four months of the year. And what’s gone away is the four months when they make money.”

Yet Burton — who lives in Nicholson but works in Bairnsdale — notes that other parts of the region did not experience destruction of the scale wrought on Mallacoota, Buchan and Sarsfield.

The prolonged closure of roads — with the route from Cann River to the NSW border blocked and Mallacoota cut off for more than five weeks — has made the recovery difficult. Although parks and forests in the region remain closed, access to towns is now fully restored and, she said, “the whole of East Gippsland is welcoming tourists back”.

York makes the same point.

“Mallacoota is still hauntingly beautiful and the beaches are still amazing, with the sand beautiful and the water still warm. Yes, the forests have burnt. But the epicormic shoots are starting to come back. The kangaroo tails are starting to reshoot and a lot of grasses have covered the black ground again. It’s really amazing to watch how quickly the bush is regenerating itself.”