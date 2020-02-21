Highlight: Vagina Monologues

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Featuring women over the age of 30 as well as nonbinary and transgender performers, MOWES will be putting on its second performance of the Vagina Monologues this weekend.

The show is the cornerstone of V-Day, a global movement where various projects are held this month to combat violence against women and girls. Written by Eve Ensler in 1996, the Vagina Monologues is based on interviews she conducted with 200 women on sex, relationships and violence against women, addressing female sexuality and the social stigma around rape and abuse.

Part of the proceeds will go to the Modern Women’s Foundation and Serve the People Association, which provides shelters and aid for migrant workers in Taiwan. Performances will be in both English and Mandarin.

■ Tomorrow at 2:30pm and 7pm; Mica (雲母), 2F, 19 Pucheng St, Taipei City (台北市浦城街19號2樓); tonight’s show is sold out.

■ Advance tickets are NT$450, NT$500 at the door. For more information, visit bit.ly/38JPGEy