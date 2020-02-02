Taiwan in Time: Warrior in a wheelchair

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Feb. 3 to Feb. 9

Liu Hsia (劉俠) clearly remembered the day her left arm began to ache. At first, her family thought it was sore from carrying her newborn sister around. But when her left foot started hurting and swelled up, it was evident that something was seriously wrong.

After two misdiagnoses, Liu was close to death. By the time she got to a proper hospital, the doctor screamed at her father for letting her illness drag on for so long. They proclaimed that it was rheumatoid arthritis, a degenerative autoimmune disorder that results in painful, swollen and stiff joints. The condition left her wheelchair bound for most of her life.

That day was July 7, 1954.

“That day was the beginning of my endless war with my illness,” Liu, better known by her pen name Xing Lin Tzu (杏林子), writes in her best-known book, Xing Lin Xiao Ji (杏林小記). She was just 12 years old.

Liu went on to be a prolific and popular writer, an activist for the disabled, which led to her being listed among the nation’s 10 Outstanding Young Women (十大傑出女青年) in 1980. She later founded the influential non-profit Eden Social Welfare Foundation (伊甸社會福利基金會). Having only completed elementary school, she was awarded an honorary doctorate from Providence University (靜宜大學) and appointed a national policy advisor in 2001.

“I don’t know how many times I thought of ending my life,” she writes. “But in the back of my mind, I always refused to resign to my fate. I’ve already suffered so much. If I give up now, wouldn’t I have suffered for nothing?”

HOSPITAL BLUES

Liu’s pen name was drawn from her hometown of Xinglin (杏林) in China, a honorific in Chinese that refers to accomplished physicians. Xing Lin Xiao Ji is a light-hearted and contemplative collection of essays about her illness and her observations from the hospital, which was her second home.

“The hospital is a microcosm of society,” she writes in the introduction. “Life and death happen at the same time, laughter and tears coexist. You can feel the fragility and helplessness of life, but also the resolve and perseverance of life. Oftentimes, you can see the cruelest and most heartless side of humanity, but also the most heartwarming and touching side … The hospital is a place that always makes people think deeply, get inspired and renew their strength.”

Liu was playful about her illness. In one passage, she writes: “In most cases, the same joints on both sides of the body flare up simultaneously. Mine was different; sometimes it would be my left shoulder, right elbow and left hand … I liked to say that my symptoms were ‘fancy.’ From a young age I was very individualistic. Even my illness was special!”

But she also detailed her suffering. “In the past 20 years, I haven’t had one good night of sleep, and I have been constantly in pain. I’ve sorted my pain into five levels: small pain, medium pain, big pain, immense pain and insane pain. My family often jokingly asked me, ‘What level is it today?’”

Liu believes that the culprit for her illness was the immense pressure to enter a good junior high school. Back then, compulsory education was only six years, and sixth graders had to take an exam to further their studies. Liu endured 13-hour days and barely had the energy or time to eat properly, and her body, which was already frail to begin with, broke down.