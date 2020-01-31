Highways & Byways: Tainan’s Houbi: Taiwan’s rice-growing heartland

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

Just as Hou Hsiao-hsien’s (侯孝賢) movie City of Sadness (悲情城市) put Jiufen on the tourist map, an award-winning 2004 documentary called Let It Be (無米樂) gave a considerable boost to Houbi District (後壁區) in Tainan City.

The latter depicts the lives of three elderly rice farmers in Houbi around the time of Taiwan’s accession to the WTO in 2002. The film’s Chinese title, literally “happiness without rice,” alludes to the government subsidies farmers receive if they leave their land fallow, which gives them an income without having to labor in their fields. At the same time, it questions the health of a society that allows its agricultural sector to wither.

The documentary also provides glimpses of rural lifestyles and traditional thinking. In an especially endearing scene, one of the farmers gently chides his granddaughter for not eating every grain in her bowl, telling her that a girl who doesn’t finish her rice is fated to marry a man with a pockmarked face.

Houbi continues to be one of the better places to see how rice cultivation has shaped much of Taiwan’s lowlands, and also how mechanization has replaced much of the drudgery associated with farming.

At this time of year, rice seedlings are being grown in fields, but not in the actual soil. Seeds are sown in shallow plastic boxes the size of food trays; when the seedlings have reached several centimeters in height, the boxes are emptied. The contents of each tray comes out like a single piece of thick carpet, the seedlings being held in place by a mattress of roots. Each rectangle is rolled up by hand, then sent by conveyor belt from the field to a waiting truck.

Specially designed vehicles are used to plant and harvest. However, because these can’t maneuver into the corners of fields, some hand-planting is always needed.

IF YOU GO Getting there and getting around >> Because Houbi is flat and there’s little traffic, it’s ideal for cycling. There’s no share-bike station at Houbi TRA Train Station (後壁火車站, 3.5km from Jingliao and 4.3km from Ansiliao), but there is one in Jingliao. The Yellow 6 bus (eight services per day) connects the railway stations at Houbi and Sinying (新營) via Jingliao.



RICE PRODUCTION

Back when the agriculturalists featured in Let It Be were infants, most of Taiwan’s rice farmers grew long-grain indica accessions that Mandarin speakers call zailaimi (在來米). Thanks to irrigation projects initiated by the Japanese colonial authorities (who ruled Taiwan from 1895 to 1945), there was a healthy rice surplus. Most of this was shipped to Japan, which for decades had struggled to feed itself.

Unfortunately, consumers in Japan weren’t too fond of Taiwanese grain. They were used to shorter, stickier japonica rice. After Japanese researchers in Taipei succeeded in creating japonica cultivars that would thrive in Taiwan’s conditions, what’s now known as penglaimi (蓬萊米, spelled ponlai on cans of Taiwan Beer) became — and continues to be — the main grain crop.

Taiwanese rice is expensive by global standards and thus difficult to export. The main threat to the local rice industry isn’t the loss of land due to urban sprawl, or even climate change. (There’s some evidence that global warming is causing rice yields to decline; at the same time, methane and nitrous oxide emissions from paddy fields are one of the factors driving climate change.)

The main issue is that Taiwanese no longer eat much rice. In the 19th century, annual per capita rice consumption may have approached 200kg. Until the 1980s, it was over 100kg. But in recent years, as wheat, potatoes and other imported alternatives have become more affordable, intake has tumbled. It’s now below the global average of 54kg per person per year. Japan and South Korea are at least as affluent as Taiwan, but in neither country have the people turned their back on their traditional carbohydrate to anything like the same extent.