Due to the Lunar New Year holiday, from Friday, Jan. 24, through Thursday, Jan. 30, there will be no features pages. The paper returns to its usual format on Friday, Jan. 31, when features will also be resumed. Kung Hsi Fa Tsai!
Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - Page 13
Lunar New Year announcement
Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.
TOP
Most Popular
Listing from 2020-01-17 to 2020-01-24
- Most read
- Most e-mailed
-
1Facebook says technical error caused ‘shithole’ translation for Xi Jinping
-
2‘Not part of PRC’: MOFA, DPP, KMT
-
3CDC announces travel alert for Wuhan
-
4Election results a message to China
-
5EDITORIAL: Vigilance required in fighting virus