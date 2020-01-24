Lunar New Year announcement Due to the Lunar New Year holiday, from Friday, Jan. 24, through Thursday, Jan. 30, there will be no features pages. The paper returns to its usual format on Friday, Jan. 31, when features will also be resumed. Kung Hsi Fa Tsai!

