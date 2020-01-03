Highlight: Formosa Improv Group murder mystery

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Help the scriptless thespians of the Formosa Improv Group (FIG) figure out whodunnit tomorrow night. As the troupe’s name suggests, the entire show is improvised and nobody knows how the spine-chilling and potentially side-splitting tale will unfold.

The group will randomly select one of its improvisers to be the murder victim, while the others are detectives working to solve the mystery. Audience participation is key as the sleuths will rely on them to provide clues and evidence to move the events forward. After the killer is caught, the audience is invited to stay and chill with the crew at the afterparty.

FIG is a troupe of both locals and foreigners that has been putting on weekly workshops and irregular performances since the summer of 2018. All shows are in both English and Chinese. Those who are interested in joining can attend their weekly Monday evening workshops at Two Three Comedy.

■ Doors open at 7:30pm, show starts at 8pm, Two Three Comedy (23喜劇), 286, Linsen N Rd, Taipei City (台北市林森北路286號)

■ NT$400 including one drink, for more information visit www.facebook.com/events/2528263014111646