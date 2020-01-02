Taiwanese citizens battle pro-China fake news campaigns as election nears

By Lily Kuo in Beijing and Lillian Yang / The Guardian

Citizen groups in Taiwan are fighting a Russian-style influence and misinformation campaign that is believed to originate in China with just weeks to go before it votes for its next president, the country goes to the polls on Jan. 11 to decide between two main candidates, incumbent president Tsai-Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic People’s party (DPP) under whom ties with Beijing have become fraught, and Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which advocates closer engagement with China.

The contest is in large part a referendum on the future of Taipei’s relationship with Beijing. Han is Beijing’s favoured candidate while Tsai’s party has been campaigning on the slogan: “Resist China, Defend Taiwan.” In a televised debate with her rivals for the job on Sunday, Tsai said China’s “expanding ambitions” were the biggest threat to its democracy.

Citizen groups say the openness of one of the freest societies in Asia is being used against it by groups in China to wage an online disinformation campaign, made more potent by their shared language, Mandarin. A recent study by the V-Dem Institute at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden found that Taiwan was the most exposed to foreign dissemination of false information.

‘MANIPULATING OPINIONS’

False reports include claims Tsai’s doctorate degree was fake or that Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) kicked an elderly man when he visited Taiwan in October and met members of the DPP.

“China has multiple ways of pushing misinformation. We’ve found that content mills are no longer simply producing fake information. More and more, they are manipulating opinions,” said Jarvis Chiu, senior manager for the Institute for Information Industry, which has been assisting government efforts to prevent disinformation.

According to Chiu, an army of trolls will leave thousands of comments under a candidate’s post or a news article, shifting the focus of the debate. Fake social media accounts also share pro-Beijing content or inflate the number of likes such content gets. “Subliminal attacks” include repeatedly searching for one candidate’s name to influence search algorithm results.

“China won’t give up this practice. It will only increase and because it is non-military, it won’t get much global attention,” Chiu said.

The uncertain status of Taiwan, functionally independent but not internationally recognised, has been an issue in every campaign since direct elections were introduced in the 1990s following decades of martial law under the KMT.

This year, the question of how Taiwan should deal with Beijing looms even larger after years of increasingly strident rhetoric from China.

On Thursday, China sailed its new aircraft carrier, Shandong, through the Taiwan Strait in a move critics described an effort to intimidate voters. Months of witnessing Beijing’s inflexible response to protesters in Hong Kong have cast even more doubt on the city’s “one country, two systems” framework, once touted as a possible model for Taiwan.

“There’s a sword hanging over everyone all the time,” said Shelley Rigger, a professor of east Asian politics with a focus on Taiwan at Davidson College. “It’s exhausting to know that you’re being threatened and that the entity that is threatening you is getting more and more powerful all the time.”