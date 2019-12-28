How a decade of drinking changed the future of booze

By Amanda Schuster / Bloomberg, New York

Drink Baby Yoda cocktail, you will — but only for a little while longer, hopefully.

The 2010s saw many ill-advised drinking trends, ones the average bar denizen will be happy to see the back of. Still, several are poised to influence the way we imbibe in the coming year and beyond. Over the last decade, radical shifts in collective taste, work habits, the way we consume information and even America’s hyper-polarized politics have driven our drinking style. The 2020s will be no different. Indeed, six changes to alcohol culture may have a stronger impact on what, and how, we drink. Luckily, the Star Wars franchise isn’t one of them.

CRAFT SPIRITS

According to Statista, there were 195 independent craft distilleries in the US in 2010. By last year, that was up to 1,586.

With the success of “handmade” and “artisanal” vodka, gin, rum and particularly whiskey, liquor conglomerates such as Proximo and Remy Cointreau took the “if you can’t beat ‘em, invest in ‘em” strategy by purchasing majority stakes in small distilleries.

“The benefit of a strategic partnership allows us to scale up in a meaningful way,” said Kaveh Zamanian, founder of Louisville, Kentucky’s Rabbit Hole Distilling, which was purchased this year by Pernod Ricard in a buying binge that also included Jefferson’s Bourbon in Kentucky, Smooth Ambler in West Virginia and Robertson & Firestone in Texas. But rather than selling out, Zamanian says he sees the investment as a recognition of the value of his creative vision and potential for product innovation.

Looking ahead: With US tariffs currently placed on European alcoholic products and more possibly on the horizon, the next decade could be colossal for domestic spirits. Plus, the recent signing of a tax incentive bill included an extension of the Craft Beverage Modernization Tax Reform Act, which provides distillers savings of US$10.80 per gallon of the first 100,000 gallons produced.

CELEBRITY LIQUOR

The 2010s were the decade that gave us Born & Bred Vodka from Channing Tatum, Heaven’s Door Whiskey from Bob Dylan, Virginia Black Whiskey from Drake, Villa One Tequila from Nick Jonas, and even Ron de Jeremy spirits from porn star Ron Jeremy, to name a few. Though not even Steven Soderbergh (Singani 63) could have written the Hollywood ending for George Clooney, who sold his Casamigos tequila to Diageo for a reported US$1 billion in 2017.

As unseemly as celebrity partnerships can be to the more discerning, they do give niche spirits more attention. Another actor, Ryan Reynolds, acquired part ownership of Portland, Oregon’s Aviation Gin in 2017.

“Ryan is recruiting new fans to the gin category and to American gin in particular,” said Andrew Chrisomalis, CEO of Davos Brands, which owns Aviation.

Though not an owner, actor Matthew McConaughey was named creative director for Wild Turkey whiskey in 2016 — presumably to help spread the word that bourbon is “alright, alright, alright” through TV spots, philanthropic efforts and Longbranch, a bourbon he co-created with Master Distiller Eddie Russell.

“The decision to partner with Matthew was born out of a desire to share our rich, storied history with a younger bourbon consumer,” said Julka Villa, managing director at Campari Group, which owns Wild Turkey.

Looking ahead: This year, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston co-founded Dos Ombres mezcal and Kate Hudson announced the launch of her gluten-free, non-GMO corn based vodka, King Street. Perhaps now mezcal will get the big, bad break it’s been poised to have for decades, and maybe more women celebrities will head up spirits brands.