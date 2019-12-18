Giving life to ink

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

You might not know who Tung Yang-tzu (董陽孜) is, but chances are, you already own a piece of her artwork.

The 78-year-old is responsible for the calligraphy on Taiwan’s passport immigration stamps. Her design, introduced in 2013, contains a play on words — the characters for “arrival” have an extra dot, creating a homonym for “more” (多一點) and symbolizing Tung’s wish for the country to have more visitors. It’s typical of the civic-mindedness that permeates much of her work.

One of Taiwan’s most visible proponents of the role of calligraphy in public life, Tung’s work is featured in physical and cultural landmarks such as the inscription of “Taipei Main Station” (台北車站) in the station’s main lobby, as well as the logos of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre and Kingstone Bookstore. At Eslite, prints of her renditions of ancient sayings are sold in box sets, and her paintings of auspicious words are emblazoned on tote bags, gift sets and red packets.

Despite this level of mainstream success, the artist was initially startled when the Taipei Fine Arts Museum approached her about staging her first solo retrospective, quipping that she “wasn’t dead yet.”

Tung was eventually persuaded by the prospect of bringing her work — in a medium now often consigned to antique collections and history museums — to a wider and younger audience. The result, Moving Ink (行墨), spans five decades of her career and is a singular example of how an ancient art form can still bring to life the emotions and abstractions of the 21st century.

CONTEMPORARY CALLIGRAPHY

“Tradition is necessary, but the contemporary is even more important,” said Tung, who rejects the label “calligrapher” and instead identifies as a contemporary artist who uses text as her medium.

EXHIBITION NOTES What: Moving Ink: Tung Yang-tzu (行墨: 董陽孜) When: Until March 8, 2020; open 9:30am to 5:30pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, with extended hours until 8:30pm on Saturdays Where: Taipei Fine Arts Museum (臺北市立美術館), 181, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市中山北路三段181號) Admission: NT$30 On the Net: www.tfam.museum



Speaking at the opening of her retrospective last week, Tung stressed the urgency of defending Taiwan’s calligraphic heritage. Calling for more action to not merely preserve but develop the future of calligraphy, Tung recounted entreaties she had made to senior officials for brush calligraphy to continue being taught in all elementary and middle schools.

Turning her attention across the strait, Tung also sounded a warning about the growing enthusiasm in China for learning traditional Chinese characters, and expressed hope that Taiwan would not lose its edge in mastering the artistry of that writing system.

Born in Shanghai in 1942, Tung moved to Taiwan at the age of 10. She began her calligraphy studies under her father’s tutelage by imitating classical works, first the regular script (楷書) of Tang Dynasty scholar Yan Zhenqing (顏真卿) and the Northern Wei Dynasty steles, and then the running script (行書) of Song Dynasty scholars Su Shi (蘇軾) and Huang Tingjian (黃庭堅).

But in the 1960s and 1970s, Tung spent time in the US, where she studied oil painting and ceramic arts, before working as a graphic designer in New York. Paintings from these formative years are displayed in the first part of the exhibition, which starts on the museum’s second floor devoted to art history and winds down to the ground floor galleries reserved for major works. In that sequence, the novice paintings foreshadow some of the unusual square and triangular compositions of her later calligraphy.

During the exhibition’s opening, Tung occasionally sounded out of step with the times when she made the case for cultural preservation by exalting handwritten letters over digital correspondence. In fact, there was no need to make the point that way. Her work alone is the most compelling argument for calligraphy’s continued relevance and resonance with contemporary life.