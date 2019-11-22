Highlight: Foodie wonderland

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

Foodies in Taipei have two blockbuster events to look forward to this weekend.

Tomorrow morning, Bow to Land Farmers Market, one of the largest and longest-running organic markets in Taiwan, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an outdoor festival at Taipei City Hall Plaza. More than 30 stalls will bring fresh produce — including the first strawberries of the season — as well as handmade tofu, artisanal bread, all-natural ice cream and sustainable goods from around the country. While picnicking, visitors can also enjoy live music from indie singer-songwriters Wu Chih-ning (吳志寧) at 11:10am and Good Band (好樂團) at 2:30pm.

Tomorrow and Sunday afternoon, food influencer group 4foodie is hosting a pop-up market at Huashan 1914 Creative Park, bringing together some of the trendiest and most Instagram-friendly foods on the market. A sample of what’s on offer: bubble tea from Machi Machi (麥吉), which this year famously featured in a music video by Jay Chou (周杰倫), fresh oysters from Chikubar (技固吧) and Thai stir-fried rice and noodles from Beilan Aunt (北蘭阿姨商行).

■ Bow to Land Farmers Market 10th anniversary edition is tomorrow, 10am to 5pm at Taipei City Hall Plaza (台北市政府前市民廣場), 1, City Hall Rd, Taipei City (台北市市府路1號). More information at: facebook.com/events/1300674156785669/

■ 4Foodie’s pop-up market is tomorrow, 12:30pm to 8pm and Sunday, 12:30pm to 6pm at Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914文創產業園區), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號). More information at: 4foodie.com.tw/