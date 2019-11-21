Movie review: Heavy Craving

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

From the trailer, Heavy Craving focuses on an obese woman who falls in love with a fit and handsome man and struggles to lose weight amidst constant ridicule about their relationship. If that’s all that this film was, it would have been a disappointing and missed opportunity to tackle a serious problem that unhealthily and unrealistically champions attractiveness.

Tsai Jia-yin (蔡嘉茵) delivers an impressive performance in her full-length debut as Yingjuan, who weighs over 100kg and whose only joy is cooking and eating. The nuances of her performance as someone who just wants to be herself but is constantly criticized and made fun of by even her mother (Samantha Ko, 柯淑勤) is deserving of a best new performer award at the Taipei Film Awards. She has been nominated in the same category for this weekend’s Golden Horse Awards.

Fortunately, the romanticisms are understated and constitute just a part of the film, and our relentlessly cheerful and caring pretty boy, Wu (Yao Chang, 張耀仁), harbors a dark secret, hitting home the point that people shouldn’t be judged solely by their appearance. Throw in cross-dressing boy Xiaoyu (Chang En-wei, 張恩瑋), whose mother believes that his behavior is a disease that needs to be cured, and the tale becomes a well-balanced and thoughtful social commentary on being oneself and fitting social expectations.

However, at times it feels too much like just a social commentary, as there is little character depth outside of Yingjuan, with the supporting characters serving as different perspectives to emphasize the movie’s message. For example, Ko’s talents are wasted here. All she does is relentlessly criticize her daughter. Other people are already doing that, and Ko’s role as a harsh mother who believes that she is doing Yingjuan good could have been fleshed out a little more.

Production Notes Heavy Craving 大餓 DIRECTED BY: Hsieh Pei-ju (謝沛如) STARRING: Tsai Jia-yin (蔡嘉茵) as Yingjuan, Samantha Ko (柯淑勤) as Yingjuan’s mother, Yao Chang (張耀仁) as Wu LANGUAGES: Mandarin and Taiwanese with Chinese and English subtitles RUNNING TIME: 89 minutes TAIWAN RELEASE: In theaters



That said, the arguments are carefully considered and spelled out — from the mean-spirited neighbor who openly states that fat people are disgusting to the fitness center that represents society’s norms to Yingjuan, who along with Wu are the only people who encourage Xiaoyu not to repress himself.

In one scene, the fitness center coach (William Hsieh, 謝祖武) exclaims: “We all know that it’s what’s inside that matters, but in today’s fast paced society, people don’t have time to look at what’s inside. Would you buy a deformed fruit at the supermarket when there’s a perfect one next to it?” When a woman suggests that deformed fruit costs less, the coach asks: “Would you want someone to choose you because you’re cheaper?”

That’s the unforgiving reality we live in today, and the coach does have a point. Even the encouraging Wu tells Yingjuan: “It’s too hard to change society. Why not change ourselves?” But to what extent should people who are different suppress themselves or change just to fit social expectations?

It’s a hard question that doesn’t have a simple answer. But it is something that really should be examined, especially in Taiwan where headlines comment on the attractiveness of a politician regardless of her accomplishments and agenda, and Internet users are bombarded with content featuring “hot” McDonalds staff and policewomen.

One may feel that the constant criticism and ridicule toward Yingjuan by almost everyone she meets — even by random boys playing in the park — is exaggerated. Surely people should have the common sense not to say hurtful things within earshot of the target? While the movie is definitely dramatizing for effect, it’s sadly true to a certain extent. Making fun of someone’s appearance is quite normalized — from insensitive nicknames to innocuous jokes to the unsolicited “hey, you’ve gained weight, don’t eat so much.”