Art exhibition listings

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

Nunu Fine Art is bringing together seven female artists from six countries for Fear No More, Says the Heart (直指心中的無懼). Named after a quote from Virginia Woolf’s novel Mrs. Dalloway, the exhibition features the works of Taiwan’s Kao Ya-ting (高雅婷), Cuba’s Glenda Leon and Ariamna Contino, Peru’s Ana Teresa Barboza, the Philippines’ Ayka Go, the UK’s Maya Hewitt and Iceland’s Thordis Adalsteinsdottir. Displaying a diversity of styles and media, the exhibition demonstrates the “gentle but firm power” of women, the gallery says. Next year, the artists will also each have their own solo shows at the gallery. An opening reception is being held at 3pm tomorrow.

■ Nunu Fine Art (路由藝術), No 5, Ln 67, Jinshan S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市金山南路一段67巷5號), tel: (02) 3322-6207. Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 12pm to 7pm

■ Starts tomorrow; until Dec. 15

Caves Art Center is hosting Effortless Ponderousness (覃任天真), a solo exhibition of works by Chen Pei-yi (陳珮怡). Chen works with Eastern gouache and is known for her delicate portrayal of cats. Chen pairs the creatures with other objects, maintaining a kind of balance similar to the one that often exists between emotions and reason. She paints to understand herself, “as if leaving behind marks of brushes is the way to prove that I exist.” An opening reception is being held at 3pm tomorrow.

■ Caves Art Center (敦煌藝術中心), 91 Fujin St, Taipei City (台北市富錦街91號), tel: (02) 2718-2091. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 7pm and Sundays by appointment

■ Starts tomorrow; until Dec. 1

One Day Co’s (小日子商號) Yongkang (永康) store is presenting Post-Adventure (後冒險), a solo exhibition of illustrations by Cincin (Chang Yu-chin, 張毓秦). As someone who spends much of her time abroad, Chang says the state of “post-adventure” has become her norm. In the world of her illustrations, Chang collects moments from her adventures that may be forgotten, moments worth collecting and moments in which she felt she could be alone, at peace or in an unfamiliar environment, she says. Chang will be greeting guests at tonight’s opening reception, held from 6:30pm to 9pm. As part of the exhibition, she will also be hosting a series of three-hour workshops on drawing, collaging, book-making and storytelling. The workshops will be held at the store from 1:30pm to 4:30pm tomorrow and on Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30. For tickets to the workshops, visit: www.oneday.com.tw/product/cincin

■ One Day Co Yongkang Store (小日子商號永康店), 51-1 Yongkang St, Taipei City (台北市永康街51-1號), tel: (02) 2397-2203. Open daily from 11am to 9pm

■ Until Dec. 8

Artland Bookstore (亞典藝術書店) is presenting a solo exhibition of works by artist Chen Syuan-an (陳宣安), who began using printmaking as her primary medium after discovering it in university. The exhibited works were made while Chen studied printmaking at the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing. The artist uses colors to represent the different emotional states people experience in relationships, the colors symbolizing the way people influence and change each other. This is Chen’s first solo exhibition. An opening reception will be held at 2pm on Sunday.

■ Artland Bookstore (亞典藝術書店),122 Renai Rd Sec 3, Taipei City, (台北市仁愛路三段122號), tel: (02) 2784-5166. Open daily from 10am to 9pm

■ Until Nov. 19