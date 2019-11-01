Highlight: Views from the top of the world

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Photographers euyoung and Pei Jen (佩徵) have teamed up with Olympus Camera to present Travel with Olympus: The distance to heaven is so close — the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Tour Photography Exhibition, an exhibit of photographs taken in Yushu, China. (離天堂這麼近的遠方—青藏高原旅拍攝影展).

For Pei Jen, who is interested in the daily life of Tibetan farmers, herders and families, especially those of the women, her trip this summer was her third to Yushu.

Also on display are pictures taken by seven amateur photographers who joined Pei Jen on her trip.

At the opening ceremony tomorrow afternoon, Pei Jen and euyoung will talk about their travels, the people they have met in Yushu and give a tour of the exhibition.

While the exhibition is free, a reservation is required for the opening.

Pen-jen will also be giving another talk about travel and photography in Tibet on Nov. 16, but the details of that speech were not available as of press time yesterday.

Both euyoung and Pei Jen blog about their travels and photography: euyoung’s soliloquy (www.facebook.com/pg/euyoung) and www.thestorytellerpj.com.

■ Today to Nov. 29, 10am to 6:30pm. Opening ceremony and tour, tomorrow from 2:30pm to 4:30pm

■ Olympus Plaza Taipei, No. 142, Sec 1, Dihua St, Taipei City (台北市迪化街一段142號)

■ The exhibition is free, but the opening talk requires a reservation (forms.gle/X2qfn2otqHZ7MiHw9)