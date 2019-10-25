Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

The Digital Art Festival Taipei returns to the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (MOCA, Taipei) for its 14th edition. RTS: ReTranSens (再轉存), curated by Loh Li-chen (駱麗真) and Chen Hsiang-wen (陳湘汶), seeks to explore how technology is transforming human perception, and how art, in turn, represents those changes. Fifteen artists and groups are participating, including the London and New York-based experimental architecture and design practice Minimaforms, German video artist Clemens von Wedemeyer and Taiwanese sound artist Olifa Hsieh (謝?瑩). Interdisciplinary art collective Whyixd (何理) and indie band DSPS will be kicking off the opening ceremony tonight at 7pm with The Tunnel of Subconscious (潛意識的通道), a collaborative performance that organizers say will send the audience into a hypnotic dream-state. The museum will be hosting talks with artists, guided tours, performances and workshops throughout the festival. For more information, visit: www.mocataipei.org.tw.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館), 39 Chang-an W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2552-3721. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until Nov. 10

The Michael Ku Gallery is presenting a solo exhibition of two interconnected video installations by Taipei-based artist Wang Shao-Gang (汪紹綱) that examine the concept of youth. Deep Blue shows a group of young men and women in the ocean, frolicking suggestively in the water, while Apple Green, set in a forest, portrays how answers are sought about the future through tarot cards. “There is often a sense of uncertainty stemming from not fully knowing one’s path,” the artist says. “Yet this sense of uncertainty is not absolute, but rather a speculation of what will be.” The works explore the feelings of vitality, hope, anxiety and fragility associated with being young.

■ Michael Ku Gallery (谷公館), 4F-2, 21 Dunhua S Rd, Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段21號4樓之2), tel: (02) 2577-5601. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Starts Sunday; until Jan. 19

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts is re-launching its third-floor gallery space as the South+ Special Collection Gallery (大南方多元史觀特藏室), and the first exhibition to be held there will be South as a Place of Gathering (南方作為相遇之所). The exhibition challenges existing notions of the “global South” and its meaning within the context of Taiwan’s history. The exhibition is in conversation with the 14th edition of the quinquennial German contemporary art exhibition Documenta, which was held in 2017 and pushed the idea of the South as a “state of mind.” It features works from the 1930s to the 1960s by Chang Chi-hua (張啟華), Liu Chi-hsiang (劉啟祥), Chuang Shih-ho (莊世和) and other southern Taiwanese artists. Through these works, selected from the museum’s collection by curators Fang Yen Hsiang (方彥翔), Wu Hui-fang (吳慧芳) and Hung Ching-chan (洪金禪), the exhibition also maps the arrival and development of modern art in southern Taiwan.

■ Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts (高雄市立美術館), 80 Meishuguan Rd, Kaohsiung City (高雄市美術館路80號), tel: (07) 5550-331. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm

■ Until Sept. 5, 2021

One-Forty, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Southeast Asian migrant workers in Taiwan, yesterday kicked off a week-long exhibition to tell some of the stories of the approximately 700,000 migrant workers in Taiwan through 300 photographs. Turning Point: Taiwan (轉機: 台灣) is divided into four “stops”—“Leave For,” “Landing,” “Grow,” and Glow”—designed to follow the migrants’ journeys. A section in the end helps viewers learn about the work the organization has done. Photographs include submissions from migrant workers across the nation, as well as ones taken by Joan Pabona, an award-winning Filipino street photographer based in Hong Kong. The exhibition also showcases three costumes designed by Mark Lester Reyes, a Filipino artist and factory worker in Taoyuan, and a collaborative piece by Taiwanese artist Lo Yi-chun (羅懿君) and an Indonesian migrant worker. “This is not just a photography exhibition,” One-Forty co-founder Kevin Chen (陳凱翔) said. “Its greater significance is in providing a stage for migrant workers to express their voices.” At 7pm tonight, Still Human (淪落人), last year’s film about the bond between a Hong Kong man with a physical disability and a Filipino domestic helper, will be screening at the exhibition. Talks with Pabona, Reyes and the One-Forty team, and guided tours, have also been scheduled throughout the week. For more information, visit: www.one-forty.org/exhibition-2019.