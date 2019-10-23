Hong Kong protests spark mental health crisis

By Lily Kuo / The Guardian, Hong Kong

Niko Cheng was ready to die in August. The 22-year-old nursing student and her fellow protesters known as “fighters” for their willingness to confront police in Hong Kong, had decided to make their last stand on Aug. 31.

Exhausted and weary after months of protesting, she had floated the idea of throwing herself at police and forcing them to fire on her. The other protesters talked her out of it. Still, she expected to be arrested or badly hurt.

But on the day of the march, Cheng was hit by a water cannon and forced to leave early. In the weeks afterward, instead of relief, she only felt a sense of malaise. When she lost her wallet, including her ID card, her first thought was that it didn’t matter.

“I had zero motivation to do anything. I just thought it was all useless, meaningless,” she said. “That’s when I realized I need to get my normal life back.”

As political unrest continues to roil Hong Kong, public health experts say a quieter and in some ways more dangerous battle is under way as more residents display signs of depression, anxiety and acute stress.

Since June, protesters have tracked at least nine cases of suicides that appear to be directly linked to the demonstrations. Social workers fear more young people will take their lives as the protests enter their fifth month, with no sign of a resolution and increasingly violent confrontations.

Public health advocates, NGOs and counsellors say the number of calls and threats of suicide they have received has increased, especially in recent weeks.

It is not just the protesters who are at risk. A study by Hong Kong University released in July found nearly one in 10 were suffering from probable depression, as well as an increase in suicidal thoughts, from 1.1 percent at the start of this decade.

Gabriel Leung, head of the study, said that there was little difference in prevalence among those who did or did not attend protests, suggesting a “community-wide spillover effect.”

Leung called the situation a “mental health epidemic.”

“The whole of society is suffering,” said Clarence Tsang, executive director of Samaritan Befrienders Hong Kong, an NGO focusing on suicide prevention. “This is generating a lot of pressure on the whole of society. At this big scale, it is affecting almost the whole population,” he said.

‘SO TIRED’

For Cheng, that pressure has at times been too much. Between school, work and the movement, she often sleeps no more than four hours a night.

After a fight with her father over the protests, she was kicked out and now stays with friends, moving every few nights. After months of seeing fellow protesters tear-gassed, arrested and beaten by police, in July she first considered suicide.

“I was so tired of the life I was living and sometimes I would like to take a break but I would feel guilty. So I thought maybe it’s time for me. Maybe it is the last thing I can do for the protests, and I can take a break without any guilty thinking,” she said.

Public health experts say the protesters, many of them around Cheng’s age or younger, may not be equipped to deal with the exposure to violence and push themselves to extremes.

“Some of them are very young, very naive, very pure in their hearts. They just throw themselves in,” said Yip Siu Fai, director of the Centre of Suicide Research and Prevention at Hong Kong University. “They might not be psychologically mature enough. For them, the possible damage could be quite severe.”