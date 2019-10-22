Riding the K-pop wave

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

When Tom Tsai (蔡曜竹) collected the pay from his part-time jobs this summer, the 18-year-old shunned instant gratification for an investment in his future. He spent all NT$8,000 (US$262) of his earnings on a class teaching Korean pop music (or “K-pop”) performance techniques.

“I’ve never come such a long way by myself to do something related to my dreams,” the Taichung native told me in a music rehearsal studio in central Taipei.

Tsai bears an uncanny resemblance to local singer-songwriter Crowd Lu (盧廣仲), plays the erhu, piano and guitar and wants to write his own songs. It’s easy to imagine him thriving in Taiwan’s indie music scene. But Tsai, who does not (yet) dance or speak Korean, wants to be a K-pop idol.

Attracted by the international success of K-pop acts, young and aspiring performers are increasingly looking to K-pop training centers and auditions to make their dreams of stardom come true. This shift is also bringing changes to the development of Taiwan’s Mandopop industry.

KOREA RISING

Full disclosure: I’ve been a K-pop fan for the past 10 years. I’ve bought albums and concert videos, waited at the airport to greet a boy band arriving on tour and stood outside the Seoul offices of SM Entertainment (one of K-pop’s Big Three management agencies) in hopes of a celebrity sighting.

But this wasn’t always the case. Throughout my youth in Singapore in the 1990s and early 2000s, Taiwanese Mandopop and idol dramas had seemed like the be-all-and-end-all of East Asian pop culture.

Back then, Taiwanese musicians like Mayday, Jay Chou (周杰倫) and S.H.E, all of whom debuted at the turn of the 21st century, ruled the airwaves. Taiwanese productions like the idol drama Meteor Garden (流星花園), which aired in Singapore in 2001, set new standards for popular entertainment by capturing tween and teen imaginations. But since then, Taiwan’s Mandopop artistes and broadcast content have lost their sheen somewhat.

Instead, K-pop has gradually eclipsed regional competitors to rise to an unprecedented level of worldwide popularity. In the last two years in particular, led by boy band BTS and girl group Blackpink, K-pop has made inroads into the American mainstream, with sold-out concert tours and appearances at music award ceremonies, Coachella and late-night talk shows.

This is a potent draw for those with big dreams, like Ashley Chang (張祺璦), a Taipei American School student whose stage confidence belies her tender 13 years. In a typical trajectory from fan to aspirant, Chang’s affection for the K-pop boy band Exo drove her to learn more about the K-pop industry and ask her parents for singing and dancing lessons.

“I realized that [K-pop] is more worldwide, which gives me more chance to shine brighter,” Chang said. In contrast, she added, local artistes did not seem to get as much overseas exposure.

YOUNG AMBITION

K-pop inspires rabid devotion through its artful engineering of performers called “idols” — a term that aptly evokes fan worship, but also a kind of transcendence. More than a genre, K-pop is best understood as an ecosystem of music, TV dramas, variety shows, social media interaction and advertising tie-ups that feed into each other.

At the center of it all is the idol, scouted for his or her beauty, performing talents, screen presence and discipline — with that last being the most essential. Despite the appearance of glamor, life as a K-pop trainee is punishing, with all-or-nothing stakes.