Fri, Oct 11, 2019 - Page 14　

Highlight: Seed and Life Festival

By Han Cheung  /  Staff reporter

A selection of organic and eco-friendly products that will be featured at the Seed and Life Festival.

Photo courtesy of Water Garden Organic Farmers Market

In observance of World Food Day on Oct. 16, a Seed and Life Festival and sustainability forum will take place at National Taiwan University’s Agricultural Exhibition Hall this weekend. There will be a bountiful market featuring organic and eco-friendly products from nearly 100 small-scale farmers as well as pop-up shops from more than 10 local green restaurants, including sodium carbonate-free grass jelly.

Live music will be provided, as well as a national seed exchange to promote and preserve garden and agricultural diversity. Experts and professionals will be discussing at the forum seed preservation and food safety tomorrow, and circular economy on Sunday.

A special exhibition featuring future food and a hunger-free world will also open in the Agricultural Exhibition Hall on Saturday, running until Nov. 14.

■ Tomorrow and Sunday from 10am to 5pm at Fan Palm Ave (蒲葵道) in front of National Taiwan University Agricultural Exhibition Hall, located near the university’s Xinsheng S Rd entrance. The forum takes place in the building. Seed exchange is tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

■ The festival is free and the forum is NT$500 for both days, including lunch for the first day. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/2328634847258659

