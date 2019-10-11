Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

As C-LAB’s (臺灣當代文化實驗場) major thematic exhibition of the year, City Flip-Flop (城市震盪) focuses on art endeavors that engage with the city. Looking at creativity as a vehicle of urban renewal and exploration, the show engages with researchers, observers, artists and activists to investigate social norms, social and environmental possibilities and relationship between the individual, the community and the nation. The show has three city-related themes: its multilayered system of interests, including global capitalism and ideologies of progress; urban models of order and governance and hidden narratives beneath its surfaces; and ecologically-minded approaches to the city that perceive urban space as a sustainable body.

■ C-LAB (臺灣當代文化實驗場), 177, Jianguo S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (臺北市大安區建國南路一段177號), tel: (02) 8773-5087. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 4pm

■ Until Nov. 8

Florean Claar is a new-media artist based in Japan and Germany. With a background in sculpture and stage design, his multidisciplinary practice primarily consists of installation art and film. While the artist is well known for his monumental public sculptures, his solo exhibition, On First Sight (乍現) at Double Square Gallery (雙方藝廊), features mid to small-scale works from the last three years, including video installations that have rarely been shown. The show is inspired by Claar’s life experiences and finding commonality among different cultural contexts and tapping the power of intuition. The artist also draws inspiration from science fiction, its narratives of the future and imagined urban landscape.

■ Double Square Gallery (雙方藝廊), 28, Lane 770, Beian Road, Taipei City (台北市北安路770巷28號), tel: (02) 8501-2138. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:30am to 6:30pm

■ Until Nov. 16

Tina Keng Gallery (耿畫廊) is showing Taipei-based artist Yao Jui-chung’s (姚瑞中) latest interpretations of Buddhist aesthetics in Vimala-bhumi. The title refers to a Buddhist term that describes a clear mind amidst chaos and confusion. “Once impure thoughts have been dismissed, one can begin the act of creation with renewed inspiration and pure vision,” reads the curatorial preface. Yao relates to such advice in his personal life with recent trials he has faced. Encountering variations of greed, jealousy and ignorance in the world, the artist is driven to gain a renewed perspective of life. The exhibition consists of recent large-scale paintings in his signature style of gold leaf and ink, reminiscent of the resplendent elegance of Buddhist temples in Taiwan.

■ Tina Keng Gallery (耿畫廊), 15, Ln 548, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路548巷15號), tel: (02) 2659-0798. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 7pm

■ Begins tomorrow; until Nov. 17

Thai artist Tae Parvit creates paintings and drawings that feature collages of found images and fast, expressive strokes with open narratives. As part of his residency at Pon Dong, the artist stayed in Taiwan for one month this year, during which Parvit created a series of works that are presented today in his solo exhibition, Savage Garden. The artist references his surroundings as well as urban cultural avenues, including vintage magazines, merchandise from flea markets, online streaming music, street fashion, wrestling, video games and conversations with peers. The show is produced in collaboration with Bangkok’s Citycity Gallery. The opening tomorrow will include an appearance by a musical guest and an accompanying yoga asession.