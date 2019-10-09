Jazzing it up in Taichung

By John Evans / Contributing reporter

Jazz lovers and casual fans can rejoice as one of Asia’s largest jazz festivals returns this week for a 10-day stint in Central Taiwan.

The Taichung Jazz Festival, now in its 17th year, starts Friday and runs until Oct. 20. As in years past, the free carnival-like event is expected to draw more than one million people. International and local headliners include the Anna Maria Jopek Quartet, the Antonio Hart Quartet and Asian Connection. In total, more than 50 jazz groups will perform at five stages spread throughout Taichung.

“Taichung is a relaxing city and supports the creative arts,” said Fairy Hsiao (蕭靜萍), chief of Performing Arts of Taichung City. “And this year’s jazz lineup is very strong.”

One of the premier attractions is Polish singer and pianist Anna Maria Jopek, who is set to perform with her quartet on Saturday. Influenced by her Eastern European upbringing, her musical style has been described as a mix of traditional and improvisational.

The Antonio Hart Quartet will hit the main stage on Sunday. The American saxophonist has recorded with Dizzy Gillespie, Roy Hargrove and other jazz notables. Hart was nominated for a Grammy in 1997 and 2010.

Saxophonist and Golden Melody Award-winner Terry Hsieh (謝明諺) will take the main stage on Tuesday as part of Asian Connection. With Michael Simon, the group is known for its fusion of Asian melodies and Latin rhythms.

The main stage at Civic Square (市民廣場主舞臺) attracts throngs of spectators, but will have a designated quiet section for appreciative listening.

For a more intimate view of the performers, a smaller stage will be a short walk away on the Calligraphy Greenway (草悟道小舞臺).

Apart from the music, more than 80 food vendors and artisans will offer up refreshments and merchandise throughout the festival.

FESTIVAL NOTES: What: Taichung Jazz Festival When: Starts Friday, until Oct. 20 Where: Civic Square (市民廣場主舞臺) and Calligraphy Greenway (草悟道小舞臺), with additional performances in Wufeng (霧峰), Fengyuan (豐原) and Qingshui (清水) On the Net: www.taichungjazzfestival.com.tw Admission: Free



In addition, dozens of street performers — clowns, magicians and balloon artists — will provide entertainment.

For the complete lineup and performance times visit the festival’s Web site: www.taichungjazzfestival.com.tw