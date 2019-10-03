Compass festival to rock

By John Evans / Contributing Reporter

From its humble beginnings featuring a handful of local Taichung bands and vendors, the Compass International Food & Music Festival has grown into a full-blown weekend party.

The festival, now in its 16th year, is set to take place Saturday and Sunday next to Top City Department Store on Taichung’s busiest thoroughfare.

“It’s bigger and better than we could have envisioned,” said Douglas Habecker, co-publisher of Compass Magazine, which hosts the event.

The weekend bash is the largest non-government funded annual festival in Central Taiwan, and acts as a birthday party for Compass Magazine, a long-running food and cultural guide to the city.

Live music from 21 Taichung-based bands will cover a variety of genres, from afternoon jazz to evening rock. Among the perennial favorites taking the stage are ShapeMaster, First Time Again and Dirty Skies. Newcomers to the festival include, Rare Groove, CAM Collective and Cafe Con Pan.

Aside from music, more than 50 local vendors will be present. Food options will include Taiwanese and Western fare, with Taiwan Beer on tap for the 15,000 expected over the two days.

“I love it when I see entire families showing up and enjoying the best Taichung has to offer,” Habecker said.

Non-profit organizations will include the International Women’s Association of Taichung, which will sell baked goods, with the profits going to a local charity.

Taichung’s Brothers Baseball team will also be represented, with team merchandise for sale.

Rain and shade tents will be provided for the event, which will take place rain or shine. For the latest updates, check the Compass Fest 2019 Facebook event page.