Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), Street Fun, Fun Street (街大歡囍) is an annual exhibition that presents art outside of the museum walls. “Breathing” is this year’s theme, which is meant to describe the general stagnancy artists and curators currently feel. It is getting harder to breathe fresh air, write guest curators Liu Hsing-yu (劉星佑) and Hsu Yi-Hsiang (許翼翔), a metaphor for the sense of helplessness felt by many in the arts community. The show includes nine local artists who respond to such predicaments through installation, interactive works and performances. On Sunday afternoon, Ho An-yun (何安妘) and Wanpinini’s (頑皮妮妮) performance, Sale Talk (販賣對話), will take place at the Taipei Zhongshan Market (中山市場). For more details, visit: www.mocataipei.org.tw

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39, Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2559-6615. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Starts tomorrow; until Nov. 3

Since 2011, the National Palace Museum has been creating high-resolution animations of selected paintings from the museum collection. The animations faithfully depict the original works while highlighting the cinematic quality that scroll paintings inherently possess. Activities of the Twelve Lunar Months is the museum’s latest digital production created according to a set of twelve anonymous paintings from the Qing Dynasty. Once hung in the Qianlong Emporer’s palace, the pictures showcase seasonal changes and folk customs throughout the year. Although the author is unknown, it is speculated that several court painters contributed to their completion. Western influences are apparent, giving the rendition of space and people a more lifelike quality.

■ National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院), 221 Zhishan Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市至善路二段221), tel: (02) 2881-2021. Open daily from 8:30am to 6:30pm; closes at 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays

■ Until Dec. 26

Independent online magazine New Bloom (破土) presents Puann-Phinn (搬片), a series of events that explores the power of projection. As part of the program, the film Boundaries (南北 邊境) by Hong Kong artist Lee Chun-feng (李俊峰) will be screened on Sunday at the coffee shop lechat (路上撿到一隻貓). Lee works in a variety of media — video, photography, writing, direct action and installation — to probe the intersections between community and history. He is also co-founder of the former community space Woofer Ten (活化廳) from 2013 to 2015. Boundaries is a speculative narrative based on a proposal made by the British government to build a Hong Kong Wall between the New Territories and Kowloon.

■ lechat (路上撿到一隻貓), 2, Lane 49, Wenchou St, Taipei City (台北市溫州街49巷2號), tel: (02) 2364-2263.

■ Sunday from 7pm to 10pm

Dan Ji (淡季) is the first edition of the Gou Zai Wei Street Art Festival (溝仔尾街區藝術季), a month of experimental art exhibitions and short-term art residencies that take place in a historical street of Hualian City (花蓮市). Every year, Hualien as a tourist destination experiences high and low seasons of visitor influx, and these patterns greatly affect the rhythm of daily life for local residents and businesses. While many businesses close shop when tourism is low, the festival seeks to redirect the energy of the community towards artistic creation when business is less busy. This year the program includes art performances, music, poetry, installation, tattoo and perfume creations. The festival seeks to integrate creative energies into the local community.