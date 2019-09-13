Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing writer

Hsieh Mu-chi (謝牧岐) is a Taiwanese painter who probes the relationship between the individual, identity, collective consciousness and history. He often references the past by quoting iconic works of art and art styles from Taiwanese art history, or portraying scenes of how daily life in Taiwan used to be for the common folk. Hsieh constantly constructs and overturns meaning, maintaining an attitude of continuous questioning. His solo exhibition, I.O.U. a Painting (我欠你的畫), at Project Fulfill Art Space (就在藝術空間), is described by the gallery as “an artistic construct of the real and the fictitious… with a tone of resignation and irony.” Using creative compositional techniques and editing methods, Hsieh’s paintings are both critical and humorous at the same time.

■ Project Fulfill Art Space (就在藝術空間), 2, Alley 45, Ln 147, Xinyi Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市信義路三段147巷45弄2號), tel: (02) 2707-6942. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 6pm

■ Begins tomorrow; until Oct. 19

An ecologically-minded exhibition by Singaporean multi-disciplinary artist Robert Zhao Renhui (趙仁輝) is on view at Mind Set Art Center (安卓藝術). As an extension of his previous project, When World Collides (當世界碰撞), which was presented at last year’s Taipei Biennal, Zhao’s new work continues to focus on the changing dynamics between invasive and native species. According to his research, the relationship between the two categories is sometimes tumultuous and unstable and may result in violent encounters for reasons of competition and predation. Zhao is concerned about the human impact on nature and how urbanization since the 1950s has greatly affected the lives of animals and plants. In the past year, the artist has been investigating the conditions of a small wasteland forest in Singapore, recording animal behavior in abandoned buildings using infrared camera technology.

■ Mind Set Art Center (安卓藝術) 180, Heping E Rd, Taipei City (台北市和平東路180號), tel: (02) 2365-6008. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 6pm

■ Until Oct. 12

Ohi ware is a highly valued Japanese style of tea ceramics created with the soil from Ohi District in Japan’s Kanazawa City. As a unique craft passed down within the Ohi family since the Edo period, it is a form of raku, or traditional Japanese pottery that is hand shaped and fired at low temperatures. Toshi Ohi is the 11th generation craftsmen of his family who not only carries on his ancestral heritage, but also adds his own creative interpretations. Educated in the US, Ohi draws inspiration from East and West, and innovates within tradition. The artist’s solo exhibition, Transcend (承變), at Whitestone Gallery Taipei (白石畫廊), displays a selection of works that demonstrate the artist’s expansive oeuvre.

■ White Stone Gallery (白石畫廊), 1 Jihu Rd, Taipei City (台北市基湖路1號), tel: (02) 8751-1185. Opens Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 9pm.

■ Until Sept. 22

Wu Chuan-lun (吳權倫) is a visual artist based in Tainan and Berlin. He works with a variety of media, including photography, painting and computer generated images. Wu’s exhibition, No Country for Canine, at Taipei Fine Arts Museum, uses the symbol of German Shepherds to examine issues of social class, race and prejudice. According to the press release, the German Shepherd was possibly introduced to Taiwan by the Japanese during the Japanese colonial era and generally kept by the wealthy as a symbol of authority and social status. Through drawings, porcelain and brass objects, photographs and video images, the artist draws parallels between the history of the German Shepherd in Taiwan and Germany, touching on ideas of image dissemination, breeding and national identity.