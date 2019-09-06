Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Writer

Eslite Gallery presents The Universe in a Grain of Dust (世界微塵裡), a retrospective of the late Taiwanese painter Lee An-cheng (李安成). Lee grew up around an elder brother who was keen on fostering an appreciation of the arts among his younger siblings. In their household, materials for painting and calligraphy were readily available, while Lee showed promising talent in both areas at an early age. Lee’s 1987 debut solo exhibition garnered considerable attention in ink art circles. Despite being trained in traditional techniques, Lee showed little interest in copying past styles and showed originality and modern spirit. He drew from his own lived experiences, including childhood memories and observations of his surrounding environment. Lee enjoyed a career of several stylistic phases, from early figures and landscapes works to later years of free, wild brushstrokes that express a sense of artistic freedom. The exhibition includes works entrusted by the artist to the gallery.

■ Eslite Gallery (誠品畫廊), 5F, 11 Songgao Rd, Taipei City (台北市松高路11號5樓), tel: (02) 8789-3388. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Starts tomorrow. Until Oct. 13

Over the last four years, Galerie Nichido Taipei has maintained an ongoing program of guest-curated shows that encourage deeper cultural exchange between Japan and Taiwan. A new show curated by Guo Jau-lan (郭昭蘭) opens tomorrow. Rotating Exploded View Diagram of Historiography (旋轉歷史編撰學的爆炸圖) is a group exhibition that seeks to present art in the context of a historical mapping. Referencing a schematic diagram style called exploded view, in which components are rendered in a deconstructed three dimensional model, Guo sees the exhibition as an analytical space where relationships and order are emphasized. Show highlights include Hotel Edgar Quintet, a painting of a Parisian hotel by prominent 20th century Japanese artist Leonard Tsuguharu Foujita. Taipei-based artist Au Sow-yee (區秀詒) presents an extension of her 2018 work, Nanyang Intelligence Bureau (南洋情報交換所) that focuses on power relations between Japan, Taiwan, countries of the ASEAN group and the politics that concern their surrounding seas.

■ Galerie Nichido Taipei (台北日動畫廊), 3F, 57, Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段57號3樓), tel: (02) 2579-8795. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 7pm

■ Starts tomorrow. Until Oct. 20

Presently on view at Tina Keng Gallery is a solo exhibition by Lin Ju (林鉅). Lin is known for his distinct painting style that often shows obscure or mysterious symbols adapted from various world religions and myths. Flowing Reformation (九節拂風) draws its Chinese title from Buddhist breathing exercises that the artist practices, and involves nine cycles of breathing. This method is related to ideas of self-generation and immortality, a central theme in Lin’s artistic practice. “Twice I’ve come into this world,” he once said. “Chaotic the first time, estranged the second.” A selection of works inspired by Lin’s recent encounter of Sanyu’s (常玉) paintings last year at the gallery will be on display. These works are double sided, showing a painting on one side of the canvas and drafts and drawings on the other, which, when combined, reveal an intriguing process of thought and action.

■ Tina Keng Gallery (耿畫廊), 15, Ln 548, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路548巷15號), tel: (02) 2659-0798. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 7pm